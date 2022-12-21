Ray Sefo says PFL’s pay-per-view was a success: “Everybody was happy with it”

PFL president Ray Sefo has said that everyone is happy with the success of this year’s PFL World Championship pay-per-view.

While they may not be the top dogs in the mixed martial arts sphere, PFL certainly knows how to make a statement. In addition to their unique league format, the winners of the brackets every season walk away with $1 million.

That, in itself, is incentive enough for fans to tune in – and for fighters to go there.

At PFL 10 in New York City, more millionaires were crowned as the season came to a close.

The decision to have the event take place on pay-per-view, to put it lightly, drew some criticism. However, according to Ray Sefo, it still served as the success story they were looking for.

“Everybody was happy with it,” Sefo said. “You’ve got to start somewhere, and we were happy with the outcome of the whole show. ESPN was truly happy with the show, so if they’re happy, we’re happy.”

“It’s probably the best season so far,” Sefo said. “Just from the beginning to the end and the finals, everybody showed up, everybody did what they needed to do. The whole experience was truly amazing. Before the first fight we were half full. By the end of that first fight, it was completely full. Overall, I couldn’t be more happy. It was truly an amazing night.”

Sefo praises PFL 10

“There were a few upsets that night, and the fact that we ended up having six new champions, all from different countries – unfortunately we didn’t have a guy to represent the U.S. this time around, but that being said, we were truly happy with the outcome of the show.”

Quotes via Yahoo Sports

