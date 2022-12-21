BKFC president says if Paige VanZant doesn’t re-sign “it was a good ride and a good decision,” but still open to extending her contract

David Feldman isn’t ruling out Paige Vanzant extending her contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant shocked many when she fought out her UFC contract and signed with BKFC. However, she has lost both of her fights with promotion, suffering losses to Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich. Since her second loss in July of 2021, she hasn’t fought since. But, Feldman hopes the former UFC fighter will return in February at KnuckleMania 3.

“I mean it’s good. If she promotes us the way she did for the first fight and does everything that she is supposed to do and comes to fight,” Feldman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about VanZant. “The one thing about Paige is she has a lot of tenacity, she doesn’t like being in the L column every. She will do everything she can to get into the W column and that is the type of fighter we want to fight in BKFC. If she can continue to move the needle for us, and if she can, it’s tremendous and we will continue that relationship for us. If not, it was a good ride and a good decision and something we would do over again.”

According to David Feldman, they do not have Paige VanZant’s next opponent picked out. Instead, he says they are working through it but want a big name opponent if ‘PVZ’ decides to return.

“Look, at this point, it’s gotta (be something big). I keep using the term needle moving, but it has to move the needle,” Feldman said about VanZant. “It doesn’t make sense for her to fight someone no one cares about. So, I think we have to put her in with a name and we have two or three we are signing and I think could be good names for her and equal competition for her as well.”

If the fight does get done, Feldman believes it will be big and if VanZant wins, he isn’t ruling out re-signing her.

Do you think Paige VanZant will re-sign with BKFC?