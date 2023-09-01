PFL reportedly in discussions to buy Bellator for as much as $500 million

By Cole Shelton - September 1, 2023

The PFL is reportedly in discussions with Bellator to buy the rival MMA promotion.

PFL

For months now, it has been reported that Bellator was up for sale. With that, the future of the promotion was uncertain. Bellator president Scott Coker had even confirmed the PFL had reached out to talk about potentially buying the promotion.

“Listen, we’ve been out there. Bellator has been looking to take a partner. That’s really been Viacom that’s been handling that. So we’ll see where that nets out. We’ll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days,” Coker said back in June… “Is definitely in the conversation. There’s a couple conversations going on right now with Viacom and other companies. PFL is definitely one of them.”

RELATED: Dana White shut down Rona Rousey’s UFC return rumors.

However, since then, there hasn’t been much word on PFL potentially buying Bellator. But, this week, it was revealed the PFL got over $100 million from SRJ Sports Investments, a company launched earlier this month by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

PFL could buy Bellator

With the PFL now having the support of Saudi Arabia, according to Front Office Sports, they are now back in discussions to buy Bellator for upwards of $500 million.

“Bellator is valued at as much as $500 million in the deal, and the transaction would be primarily in cash, with Paramount receiving some equity in PFL,” part of the report said. “The two sources cautioned the deal could fall through.”

If the PFL were to buy Bellator, it’s uncertain if it would be a total merger and how that would work. But, it would no doubt strengthen PFL as the second-best MMA organization behind the UFC and hopes to eventually close that gap.

As of right now, Bellator 300 is planned for October and no event is planned afterward.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bellator Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Kayla Harrison

PFL sells $100 million dollar minority ownership stake to Saudi Arabia's PIF

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2023
Dillon Danis, Ben Askren
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis explains why Mike Perry being the backup fighter and having faceoff with Logan Paul "bothers” him

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2023

Dillon Danis isn’t a fan of Logan Paul hyping up Mike Perry as the backup fighter for their boxing match.

Savannah Marshall signs with the PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Female boxing champion Savannah Marshall signs shocking deal with the PFL

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Women’s super-middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is headed to MMA and the PFL.

Fedor Emelianenko
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko details disastrous fight camp for retirement fight at Bellator 290: "Everything bad that could happen, happened"

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023

For Fedor Emelianenko, it’s out of sight, out of mind when it comes to the final bout of his pro MMA career.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300
Scott Coker

Scott Coker shuts down rumor that Bellator 300 will be final event: "We're going to keep doing fights"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023

Bellator president Scott Coker wants fans to know that they’ll be around for a while after October.

Claressa-Shields

Boxing champion Claressa Shields signs new multi-year contract to return to the PFL

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023
Bellator 300
Bellator

Bellator 300 set to feature four title fights

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Bellator 300 will see four titles on the line in a historic event.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals unique clause in Dillon Danis' contract should he pull out of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul is covered should Dillon Danis pull out of their upcoming boxing match in October.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: "They're about to learn"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul believes people will claim his MMA fight against Nate Diaz will be "rigged" after he wins

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

Jake Paul is confident he will be able to beat Nate Diaz in MMA after defeating him in boxing.