PFL reportedly in discussions to buy Bellator for as much as $500 million

The PFL is reportedly in discussions with Bellator to buy the rival MMA promotion.

For months now, it has been reported that Bellator was up for sale. With that, the future of the promotion was uncertain. Bellator president Scott Coker had even confirmed the PFL had reached out to talk about potentially buying the promotion.

“Listen, we’ve been out there. Bellator has been looking to take a partner. That’s really been Viacom that’s been handling that. So we’ll see where that nets out. We’ll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days,” Coker said back in June… “Is definitely in the conversation. There’s a couple conversations going on right now with Viacom and other companies. PFL is definitely one of them.”

However, since then, there hasn’t been much word on PFL potentially buying Bellator. But, this week, it was revealed the PFL got over $100 million from SRJ Sports Investments, a company launched earlier this month by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.