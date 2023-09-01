PFL reportedly in discussions to buy Bellator for as much as $500 million
The PFL is reportedly in discussions with Bellator to buy the rival MMA promotion.
For months now, it has been reported that Bellator was up for sale. With that, the future of the promotion was uncertain. Bellator president Scott Coker had even confirmed the PFL had reached out to talk about potentially buying the promotion.
“Listen, we’ve been out there. Bellator has been looking to take a partner. That’s really been Viacom that’s been handling that. So we’ll see where that nets out. We’ll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days,” Coker said back in June… “Is definitely in the conversation. There’s a couple conversations going on right now with Viacom and other companies. PFL is definitely one of them.”
However, since then, there hasn’t been much word on PFL potentially buying Bellator. But, this week, it was revealed the PFL got over $100 million from SRJ Sports Investments, a company launched earlier this month by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
PFL could buy Bellator
With the PFL now having the support of Saudi Arabia, according to Front Office Sports, they are now back in discussions to buy Bellator for upwards of $500 million.
“Bellator is valued at as much as $500 million in the deal, and the transaction would be primarily in cash, with Paramount receiving some equity in PFL,” part of the report said. “The two sources cautioned the deal could fall through.”
If the PFL were to buy Bellator, it’s uncertain if it would be a total merger and how that would work. But, it would no doubt strengthen PFL as the second-best MMA organization behind the UFC and hopes to eventually close that gap.
As of right now, Bellator 300 is planned for October and no event is planned afterward.
