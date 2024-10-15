NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts

The PFL is set to ensure maximum violence at Battle of the Giants with Ray Lewis chatting to fighters before they go out.

At this point, it certainly seems as if the PFL is willing to do just about anything to promote Battle of the Giants. It makes sense, too, given that this is by far the biggest event they’ve ever produced from top to bottom.

RELATED: PFL reveals full fight card and price for ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view event

The main event will see Francis Ngannou square off with Renan Ferreira in a mouth-watering heavyweight affair. Beyond that there are intriguing title fights, fun match-ups and a general sense of excitement regarding this show in Saudi Arabia.

Now, it’s been revealed that PFL is drafting in former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis for a special appearance.