NFL legend Ray Lewis to address fighters before their ‘PFL: Battle of the Giants’ bouts
The PFL is set to ensure maximum violence at Battle of the Giants with Ray Lewis chatting to fighters before they go out.
At this point, it certainly seems as if the PFL is willing to do just about anything to promote Battle of the Giants. It makes sense, too, given that this is by far the biggest event they’ve ever produced from top to bottom.
The main event will see Francis Ngannou square off with Renan Ferreira in a mouth-watering heavyweight affair. Beyond that there are intriguing title fights, fun match-ups and a general sense of excitement regarding this show in Saudi Arabia.
Now, it’s been revealed that PFL is drafting in former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Lewis for a special appearance.
PFL reveals Lewis cameo
“We do have something special in store for this fight, an athlete who knows a lot about pressure and a lot about locker room and getting prepared, the moment – and that’s Ray Lewis,” Murray said. “NFL Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion, Ray’s part of our athlete advisory board, so Ray’s gonna go behind the scenes and give the fighters, alongside Ray Sefo and Mike (Kogan), a bit of a pep talk from the heart.
“This is not an interview. They’ve got to go out and do their jobs. They’ve earned that right. It’s a global stage, everyone’s watching, and these are the fights that make champions and legacy. It’s all on the line, and Ray Lewis will bring it from the heart.”
Lewis, 49, is a former NFL linebacker who twice won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. He is also part of the MMA promotion’s advisory board.
