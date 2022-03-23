Jeremy Stephens to make PFL debut against Clay Colllard, Anthony Pettis also booked for April 20 season opener

PFL has announced that Jeremy Stephens will debut with the promotion on the same card that sees Anthony Pettis make his return.

The PFL’s season opener is set to take place on April 20 as a parade of fighters attempt to capture the $1 million pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. In addition to the recent good news that Kayla Harrison has re-signed with the promotion, they’ve also confirmed that a whole host of big names will be competing next month.

Anthony Pettis, who went 0-2 against Clay Collard and Raush Manfio last season, will be returning to the cage for another crack at the lightweight gold. In his opener, he’ll take on Myles Price who hasn’t competed since his last Bellator bout over three years ago.

Jeremy Stephens will also be appearing in what will serve as his debut for the Professional Fighters League. He’ll fight Clay Collard, with his hope being that he can snap the current six-fight winless streak he’s riding.

PFL Regular Season Opens April 20th on ESPN 👊 Which matchup are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/Rx4ItyIqgB — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 22, 2022

PFL Season Opener Card

Lightweight – Raush Manfio vs Don Madge

Lightweight – Anthony Pettis vs Myles Price

Light Heavyweight – Antonio Carlos Jr vs Delan Monte

Lightweight – Clay Collard vs Jeremy Stephens

Light Heavyweight – Emiliano Sordi vs Josh Silveira

Lightweight – Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs TBA

Light Heavyweight – Marthin Hamlet vs Teodoras Aukstuolis

Light Heavyweight – Omari Akhmedov vs Viktor Pesta

Light Heavyweight – Robert Wilkinson vs Bruce Souto

Lightweight – Alexander Martinez vs Stevie Ray

The 155-pound and 205-pound divisions will be featured on PFL 1 with a string of other former UFC faces being set to compete, including Scotland’s own Stevie Ray and the always-entertaining Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Are you excited for the new season of PFL? Do you think Anthony Pettis or Jeremy Stephens could go all the way and win the lightweight tournament? Who are you most intrigued to see compete this season?