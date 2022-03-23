Alex Volkanovski regrets accusing Max Holloway of faking injury: “Pretty silly on my behalf to be honest”

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has said he regrets accusing Max Holloway of faking an injury.

At UFC 273 next month, Alex Volkanovski will defend his 145-pound title against Chan Sung Jung – aka The Korean Zombie. However, the bout was initially supposed to see him clash with Max Holloway in what would serve as the third fight in their trilogy series.

An injury to Holloway ensured that wouldn’t happen but after “Blessed” quickly asked to be the back-up fighter for the main event, Volkanovski snapped and accused Holloway of faking his injury.

Now, during a recent interview with Submission Radio, “The Great” has opted to retract his previous remarks.

“It was frustrating because at the time I really wanted that fight, you know what I mean, and once you heard he got injured, especially when they announced it earlier, it was all a bit confusing and frustrating,” Volkanovski said.

“So you seen my frustration obviously. I wanted to tweet and have a little shot at Max and his fans, and that was the only reason, which was pretty silly on my behalf, to be honest. That just shows you where sort of my head was at back then, you know what I mean? That’s something that I’ve really been working on lately.”

We’ve seen these two rivals share a few words back and forth over the years but largely, they’ve done most of their talking inside the Octagon.

If Volkanovski is able to get past Korean Zombie and retain the championship, you can bet Holloway will be waiting for him later in the year.

Do you think Alex Volkanovski is going to beat The Korean Zombie at UFC 273? If he does, do you think we’re going to see the trilogy fight against Holloway and when will it happen?