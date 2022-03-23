Chael Sonnen says he really appreciated how Dana White went about handling Dan Hooker’s loss at UFC London

Chael Sonnen has commented on UFC President, Dana White’s handling of Dan Hookers loss at UFC London this past weekend.

It was Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA) who went up against Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA) at the 02 Arena in a featherweight fight. The Englishman, in front of his hometown crowd, came out victorious via TKO (punches) at 2:33 of round one. It was to be Allen’s 9th straight victory in the UFC.

Chael Sonnen, in speaking on his YouTube podcast, ‘Bad Guy Inc‘, had this to say about how Dana handled Hookers’ loss:

“Dana was asked by the media what do you do with the Hooker now? Now when the media asks that question, they’re hoping to dance on someone’s grave. For whatever evil reason, we all have an evil side. You want to hear he’s going to get cut, hey this didn’t work out, hey this is two in a row, this guys gone. Who’s Dan Hooker?”

Continuing Chael Sonnen said:

“And Dana said – he can do whatever he wants to do, he set a goal, fights anybody we ask him, he made the weight class. Whatever he does next, is whatever he wants to do. I was so grateful that Dana saw and understood that a young man on a tough journey took a risk and he got caught, so what, he got caught on a night when we knew if he got caught it wasn’t going to be his best night.”

Yes, it was Dana White, at the post fight press conference, when asked if ‘The Hangman’ should move back up to lightweight said:

“That’s up to him. He came in and performed tonight. He made weight. He came in and went to war with a guy who is undefeated in this weight class and he can do whatever he wants to do.”

So we will wait to see what Dan Hooker’s next move is. The New Zealander has gone just 1-4 over his past five fights, with all of those contests coming against elite competition.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen’s analogy? Who would you like to see Dana White and company match Dan Hooker up with next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!