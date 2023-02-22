Jake Paul reveals discussions underway with Francis Ngannou to join the PFL: “There’s massive things we can do”

According to Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou could be making his way to the PFL.

‘The Predator’ famously walked out of the UFC last month as heavyweight champion. He was later stripped of his title, with the promotion setting Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant championship in March. Nonetheless, Ngannou was undeterred and set July as a likely return date.

However, a month after the former UFC champion left the promotion, it’s still not known what is next. Granted, that’s not for a lack of effort. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Misfits Boxing, as well as Tyson Fury himself have all shown interest in working with Ngannou.

Now, we know that PFL is a player in the Francis Ngannou sweepstakes as well. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul discussed the possibility of signing the former champion. ‘The Problem Child’ signed to PFL himself last month, also gaining equity in the company.

During the interview, the YouTuber-turned-boxer noted that an offer had been extended to Ngannou. While Paul is unsure if the heavyweight will sign, he believes that PFL would be the best location for him.

“Hopefully [Ngannou signs with PFL], I think that’s the best thing for him.” Jake Paul stated in a recent interview on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “Honestly. I don’t think there’s a better place for him than the PFL. Working with those guys, working with my team, there’s massive things we can do.”

He continued, “So, we’ve been in talks and he knows what we have to offer. And, we’ll respect and appreciate him no matter what. But, we’re here and ready to work.”

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou in the PFL? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!