Aaron Chalmers reveals discussions underway for two-fight crossover series with Jake Paul: “I’m sitting down with the PFL in March”

Bellator veteran Aaron Chalmers might have the task of being Jake Paul‘s first MMA opponent.

‘The Joker’ is currently slated to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight this Saturday night. The bout will be the first time ‘Money’ competes in the U.K., as the two will headline a pay-per-view card at The O2 Arena in London.

While facing the undefeated boxer is a big payday, it’s not something that the former Bellator veteran saw coming. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chalmers noted that he was unsure he would fight again after not receiving many fight offers.

However, the exhibition with Floyd Mayweather offers Aaron Chalmers an opportunity. The 1-0 boxer plans to make the most of it and plans to parlay it into another big fight. That big fight is a clash with Jake Paul, who is set to face Tommy Fury this weekend.

According to Chalmers, he’s already set to discuss a possible fight with ‘The Problem Child’ next month with PFL. The former Bellator welterweight would be willing to face Paul in the cage, but also the boxing ring as well.

Aaron Chalmers discusses facing Jake Paul

“I feel like I’ve got a bit of the fire back in the belly,” Aaron Chalmers stated in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “I’m sitting down with the PFL in March to hopefully discuss some crossovers. As you know, Mr. Jake Paul signed with PFL. I would love that.”

He continued, “It might be far away, but I think we’re going to try and speak about me and Jake Paul in a boxing fight. Me and Jake Paul in an MMA fight. We could get a double crossover, that’s something that would really get us going. Get us back in the gym and back in the MMA world. So yeah, hopefully, there’s stuff like that to look forward to later in the year.”

