Glover Teixeira plans to not be so “careless” in Jiri Prochazka rematch: “I’m going to be focused to not to fall into any traps”

Glover Teixeira is confident he will defeat Jiri Prochazka in the rematch after he made some careless mistakes in the first fight.

Teixeira was looking to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time at UFC 275 when he fought Prochazka. Unfortnately, the fight did not go his way as he suffered a submission loss in the final minute in a bout that was going his way.

Although Teixeira suffered a loss, he says the preparation and game plan will be the same as he says it was working. The only difference Glover Teixeira plans to make is not tapping from the submission.

“What I would do differently is I wouldn’t tap. I wouldn’t get submitted. That fight went down my way, so the preparation (for the rematch) will be the same,” Teixeira said to AG Fight. “Of course, we’re going to make some adjustments, because he should come back better, too. That’s about it, though. If the fight goes down the same way, I’m going to be focused to not to fall into any traps. It was careless, really. Fifth round, I was winning the fight. Nobody expected a submission there. It was really careless. I’m going to be really focused, though. My goal is to bring the belt back home. The game plan was to take him down once every round and win that way. Prochazka was a great fighter on the ground. He showed great defense and that’s going to happen to both of us. Next time it might even be a better fight, who knows?”

advertisement - continue reading below

Glover Teixeira will get the chance to reclaim his belt at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas against Jiri Prochazka. Although the UFC is going to Brazil in January, Teixeira says he wanted the fight to happen there but Prochazka declined.

“Actually, I wanted this fight in Brazil, to give this show, we haven’t been there for three years. I would really like to, but the guy won the fight, he’s the champion, he’s backing down and doesn’t want to fight there,” Teixeira concluded.

Who do you think will win the rematch at UFC 282, Glover Teixeira or Jiri Prochazka?