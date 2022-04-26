Fabricio Werdum eyes PFL super fight: “Hopefully June 24 or July”

Fabricio Werdum is not done with mixed martial arts after all and is eyeing a PFL super fight this summer.

The former UFC heavyweight champion withdrew from the PFL 2022 season earlier this year and claimed he was retired from cage fighting, but not boxing. The Brazilian (24-9 MMA) had suffered a brain injury which had him opt out of the Professional Fighters League.

Fabricio has since received a clean bill of health and is looking forward to getting back in the cage as early as June. “Vai Cavalo“, 44, is back in training and looking towards his next opponent.

In speaking with MMA Junkie, Fabricio Werdum had this to say about his health:

“I don’t have any injuries – well, I’ve had a few surgeries but nothing bad. =My head is fine and I’ve always said the most important thing is having both your body and mind right. I’m aligning both things. I’ve been lifting weights, doing boxing. … I want to fight again, hopefully around June. I’ll be ready.”

Continuing Werdum said:

“It can be like a super fight or a fight outside of the season, or a season fight because it happens – people get injured or can’t fight so I’ll step in there. I have no problem doing that. I think the most important thing is that I want to fight, hopefully June 24 or July. I want to fight.”

Are you looking forward to see Fabricio Werdum back in the cage again? Who would you like to see him fight?

