Gilbert Burns responds after Nate Diaz suggests he’s trying to fight everybody: “I know a guy”

Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) has responded after Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) suggested that he’s trying to fight everybody.

Burns last fought on April 9th, 2022 going down to defeat against Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in a thrilling welterweight contest at UFC 273.

Its anybody’s guess as to who Burns will fight next, but ‘Durinho’ has made it clear he eventually wants a rematch with ‘The Wolf’.

“I asked (my manager) Ali (Abdelaziz]) ‘hey, why three rounds? No, I’m fighting this guy.’ I’m giving him a courtesy. I’m the No. 2 [ranked] fighter, he’s No. 11. Give me five rounds. But it didn’t happen.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Burns said he wants that to be a five-round fight:

“I requested it and I requested it a couple of times, Ali [did], too. I don’t know if because of the two title fights maybe, I don’t know. I didn’t get an answer. The way I see it, we’ve got to do it again. It’s got to be five rounds next. A lot of respect to Khamzat.”

Chimaev later responded on Instagram:

“In five rounds, I will take your soul. See you soon, boy.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz recently took to Twitter where he requested the UFC to stop “slow rolling” him, stating he’s been trying to fight everybody.

“I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up UFC? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please. Thanks.”

Gilbert Burns appears willing to help Nate Diaz in his search for an opponent, sharing the following words on Twitter.

Trying to fight everybody 🤣🤣

I know a guy 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 https://t.co/DBkgEjl6S2 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 26, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Trying to fight everybody. I know a guy.”

Diaz, (20-13 MMA) is coming off back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) and Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) respectively.

Would you like to see a Nate Diaz vs Gilbert Burns match-up next?