TBS ends Power Slap experiment after just one season

TBS has reportedly brought an end to their relationship with Dana White’s Power Slap league, as per MMA Fighting.

The ‘art’ of slap fighting has been a source of controversy since day one. Many don’t enjoy it, although there are a select few who believe it holds some value within the combat sports space. Oh, and there are also plenty of concerns about the health and safety of those involved.

Upon seeing its gradual rise, UFC president Dana White opted to kickstart the Power Slap league. The first season aired on TBS and served as the follow-up to All Elite Wrestling.

Recently, Dana has confirmed that Power Slap had been renewed for two more seasons – but it turns out that TBS won’t be part of that adventure.

Dana White’s Power Slap will not return to TBS for season 2 (@DamonMartin) https://t.co/bAzUN9v95E pic.twitter.com/DU0ffIhvWY — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 13, 2023

White’s Power Slap problem

Viewership went up and down during the first season with the final episode drawing 220,000 average viewers. Seemingly, that wasn’t enough to impress the bosses at TBS or convince them that they should carry this forward.

According to the report in question from MMA Fighting, TBS has confirmed that Power Slap will not return. As it turns out, though, they could be landing themselves a permanent place on the Rumble streaming platform.

Rumble earned the rights to the big finale of season one, which was originally set to take place on pay-per-view. It seems as if White and the company have struck up a positive relationship with one another, which is exactly what he needed given the TBS situation.

From here, it’ll be interesting to see what happens next in the never-ending saga of Power Slap.

Do you believe the first season of the Power Slap league was a success? Should Dana White be dedicating so much of his time to this project? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!