Just Scrap Radio Ep. 55 with Tim Johnson, Grant Dawson, Ricky Glenn, Ike Villanueva, and Jeff Molina

The 55th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 41 and Bellator 269.

We’re first joined by one-half of the Bellator 269 headliner in heavyweight, Tim Johnson (2:10). Next, UFC lightweight Grant Dawson (15:14) joins the show. UFC lightweight, Ricky Glenn (36:20) also joins the show. UFC heavyweight, Ike Villanueva (48:06) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC flyweight, Jeff Molina (59:01).

Tim Johnson opens up the show to preview his Bellator 269 main event fight against Fedor Emelianenko. Tim talks about how the fight came to be and all the backlash he has gotten since the fight was booked. The heavyweight contender then talks about how this is his dream to fight a Russian in Russia and how it will be surreal to fight Fedor. He also says if he doesn’t get the finish, he won’t get the win.

Grant Dawson then joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 41 against Ricky Glenn. Grant talks about Diego Ferreira pulling out of the fight and whether or not he wanted to wait for the Brazilain to get healthy and reschedule the fight. He also says James Krause should’ve been nominated for Coach of the Year.

Ricky Glenn then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 41 short-notice fight against Grant Dawson. Ricky talks about how the fight came together and what training camp has looked like. He also touches on what a win over Grant does for him and puts him in the division.

Ike Villanueva joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 41 scrap against Nick Negumereanu. Ike talks about what he knows about his opponent and what he took away from his last fight. The Texan also believes this is do-or-die for his UFC career.

Jeff Molina closes out the program to talk about his UFC Vegas 41 fight against Daniel Lacerda. Jeff admits he didn’t know much about his opponent but is excited for the matchup after looking at it. He also talks about the success of Glory MMA and pleads his case as to why James Krause is the best coach in the sport.

