Dillon Danis opens up on his recent arrest, accuses bouncer of impersonating a police officer

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has opened up on his recent arrest and provided his account of what went down.

Last month, footage emerged of Danis being choked on the ground and restrained by a security guard at a bar in New Jersey. Many fans took the opportunity to openly mock and tease Danis, highlighting his confidence on social media as well as the fact that he hasn’t fought inside the cage for two years.

However, as per Danis and the court documents, the security guard in question actually impersonated a police officer just moments before the police actually arrived.

Danis went on to explain what happened from his point of view during a recent interview.

“I’m not allowed to move, so I’m standing on the boardwalk — I would have left,” Danis said. “But when you’re in those places, if you call an Uber, it takes an hour for them to come. They started saying some derogatory terms; I’m not going to bring them up.”

“They start going at everybody and I’m like, ‘Bro, come on.’ They bring a bunch of bartenders from inside, and it’s like nine people, and they surround me,” Danis continued. “So nine guys are around me, and I’m friggin’ on a leg brace. I just had surgery. I’m not allowed to turn my leg, so I can’t box. So then they all start circling me.”

Quotes via LowKickMMA

What are your thoughts on the Dillon Danis situation? Will we see him back in the Bellator cage within the next twelve months? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!