Kevin Holland signs new multi-fight contract with the UFC

UFC middleweight fan-favorite Kevin Holland has signed a new multi-fight contract with the promotion despite losing his last two fights.

The news is according to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King, who confirmed with Holland’s management group that “Trailblazer” aka “Big Mouth” has signed a new deal with the world’s leading MMA promotion. In fact, Holland already has his next fight booked when he takes on fellow middleweight Kyle Daukaus at a UFC Fight Night card on October 2.

Despite back-to-back losses, Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) has signed a new multifight deal with the #UFC, per his manager @ko_reps. Holland fights Kyle Daukaus on Oct. 2. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 17, 2021

Holland (21-7) holds an 8-4 overall record in the Octagon since first joining the UFC in 2018. He began his UFC career with a short-notice loss to Thiago Santos before quickly racking up three straight wins over John Phillips, Gerald Meerschaert, and Alessio Di Chirico. Following that win streak, Holland lost to Brendan Allen by submission, but he was able to rebound with five straight wins over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza before dropping his last two fights in a row against top-ranked middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori.

Following those two back-to-back losses, which showed Holland has a major flaw when it comes to his takedown defense, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum reportedly trained his wrestling skills with Daniel Cormier at American Kickboxing Academy. It will be interesting to see if Holland’s takedown defense has improved, and against Daukaus he will be fighting another big middleweight who prefers to grapple. It will be a good test to see where Holland’s grappling now stands, and if he can get an impressive win in the fight, it will give him back some of the momentum that he lost following his last two performances.

Do you think the UFC made the right call bringing Kevin Holland back on a new multi-fight contract?