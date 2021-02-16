Just Scrap Radio Ep. 28 with Alexey Oleynik, Chris Daukaus, Jared Gordon, and Drakkar Klose

The 28th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 19.

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked heavyweight, Alexey Oleynik (2:50). Next, UFC heavyweight, Chris Daukaus (13:08) comes on. UFC featherweight, Jared Gordon (25:26) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight, Drakkar Klose (42:41).

Alexey Oleynik comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 19 main card fight against Chris Daukaus. Alexey talks about this being his 75th professional MMA fight and whether or not he wants to get to 100. Alexey Oleynik also touches on his training, how he expects this fight to go and what a win over Chris does for him.

Chris Daukaus then joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 19 fight against Alexey Oleynik. Chris Daukaus talks about already fighting the 10th-ranked guy in just his third UFC fight and Alexey as an opponent. He then is surprised to learn he is the betting favorite in this fight and also touches on what a win over the Russian would do for his career. Daukaus then closes it out by sharing what his 2021 goals are and where he expects to be by year’s end.

Jared Gordon joins the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 19 main card fight against Danny Chavez. Jared talks about his last fight and the disaster that it was with his cornerman testing positive for COVID-19 as well as his fiancee. Jared Gordon then touches on being a true featherweight now and what a win does for him.

Drakkar Klose closes out the show to preview his fight against Luis Pena. This interview was recorded while Klose was scheduled to face Jai Herbert but Klose was open about his thoughts on the UFC, the rankings, and him wanting to test free agency.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

