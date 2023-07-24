Daniel Cormier believes a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will earn Khamzat Chimaev a middleweight title shot

By Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes a win over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will earn Khamzat Chimaev a middleweight title shot.

Daniel Cormier, UFC 241, Dana White

UFC 294 takes place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) will face the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

‘Borz’ has not fought since September of 2022 when he defeated Kevin Holland at UFC 279.

‘Borrachinha’ last fought and defeated Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) in August of last year at UFC 278.

Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC

Daniel Cormier, speaking on his YouTube channel, believes Chimaev is deserving of a title shot should he be able to defeat Costa on October 21st:

“I don’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev has not fought again since he fought Kevin Holland. There’s more to this story than we know. Maybe I’ll do some digging to try and uncover it, but he’s fighting against Paulo Costa.”

Continuing Cormier said:

“If he beats Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev will have earned himself a title fight at 185 pounds. And I don’t think anyone can disagree with that. I don’t believe that beating Gilbert Burns, going up, and now beating Paulo Costa doesn’t get you a championship opportunity. It makes you the No. 1 contender between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis.”

Reflecting on the Chimaev vs Burns fight, Daniel Cormier concluded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We thought that the Gilbert Burns fight was going to teach a lot about Khamzat, and it did. It taught us that he’s as good as they come. It also taught us that regardless of the level of competition, this young man is going to compete the same way – and he did.”

“He won a very competitive fight against Gilbert Burns, but Gilbert Burns’ willingness to stand in the fire and fight him is what made it a more competitive fight. Now he’s got a bigger guy in Paulo Costa who’s willing to do the same thing.”

Chimaev defeated Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) by unanimous decision in April of last year at UFC 273.

Who do you think will be the victor when Chimaev meets up with Costa this October?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Khamzat Chimaev Paulo Costa UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Revised main card lineup released for Saturday’s UFC 291 event

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023
Paul Craig, UFC London, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Paul Craig eyeing titles in two divisions following successful middleweight debut at UFC London: “We aren’t done at light heavyweight”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

UFC fighter Paul Craig has his eyes set on a world title before he walks away from mixed martial arts.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier weighs in on proposed Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight: “Sean doesn’t even believe he can win that fight”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2023

Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on a potential title match-up between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

UFC Etihad Stadium
UFC

UFC exec explains why the promotion doesn't run many stadium shows: "They're tough"

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

A UFC executive has detailed why the company limits its stadium events.

Nathaniel Wood
Nathaniel Wood

Nathaniel Wood targeting Edson Barboza following UFC London win: "I would like to fight a legend of the sport"

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Nathaniel Wood has respectfully expressed his desire to share the Octagon with Edson Barboza.

Michael Page

UFC executive Dave Shaw on Michael Page's UFC London appearance: "It would be pretty exciting to add him to the mix"

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023
Andre Fili
UFC

Andre Fili issues statement following UFC London loss against Nathaniel Wood

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Andre Fili didn’t get his hand raised against Nathaniel Wood, and he has something to say about it.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington
Jon Jones

Colby Covington vows to ask Jon Jones the “tough questions” if he co-headlines UFC 295 at MSG

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

The beef between Colby Covington and Jon Jones is alive and well.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones now knowing he exists is a “win itself”

Fernando Quiles - July 23, 2023

Tom Aspinall is thrilled to have gotten the attention of UFC heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones.

Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane issues warning to Tom Aspinall following UFC London: "Careful what you wish for"

Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

Ciryl Gane has issued a warning to Tom Aspinall following the Brit’s impressive first-round victory at UFC London.