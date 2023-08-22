Just Scrap Radio Ep. 136 with Parker Porter and Fernie Garcia

In the 136th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Singapore this Saturday.

We’re first joined by UFC heavyweight Parker Porter (1:25) to preview his UFC Singapore fight. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Fernie Garcia (14:57) ahead of his UFC Singapore fight.

Parker Porter opens up the show to preview his UFC Singapore fight against Junior Tafa. Parker talks about fighting Junior’s brother earlier this year in February and whether or not he thinks that means Tafa will have a false sense of confidence. He then talks about how going out to Australia will help him deal with travel, time change, and how to fight overseas. Parker then talks about what a win over Junior does for him and whether or not he thinks he can get another scrap this year.

Fernie Garcia closes out the program to preview his UFC Singapore fight against Rinya Nakamura. Fernie talks about this being do-or-die for him being 0-2 in the UFC and having to go to Singapore to face him. He then chats about training at Fortis MMA, and how he will deal with the time change and weight cut after a long flight. Fernie Garcia then talks about what a win over Nakamura does for him in his career.

