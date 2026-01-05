Paddy Pimblett urges Ilia Topuria to vacate lightweight title amid personal issues: ‘Let the division crack on’

Paddy Pimblett would like to see Ilia Topuria vacate his title amid his ongoing personal issues.

Topuria announced he’ll take some time off amid his divorce and his ex accusing him of domestic abuse. Given it’s unclear how long Topuria will be out, Pimblett believes he should vacate the belt to allow the division to move on. Topuria would also get a title shot when he returns.

“People keep saying, ‘You’re probably going to end up like Tom when you win it, and get upgraded,’” Pimblett said to Tom Aspinall on his YouTube channel. “Because people are saying Ilia’s not going to be back for at least a year. People are saying it could get messy, and it could be like two years if it gets dragged out.

“If he’s going to sit out that long, I would rather he just vacate and stop holding the division up. But I do want to fight him, so it’s a catch-22. I want to beat Ilia up and show everyone I can beat him. But at the same time, if he’s going to have me waiting like Tom was waiting for Jon, then no. Just vacate and let the division crack on.”

Depending on how long Ilia Topuria is out, perhaps he does consider vacating the belt. But Paddy Pimblett will take on Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 324 for the interim lightweight title.

Paddy Pimblett is hopeful to face Ilia Topuria

Although Pimblett wants Topuria to vacate the belt, that isn’t because he doesn’t want to fight him.

Instead, Pimblett said that’s a fight he does want once Topuria is back, as he knows it’s one of the biggest fights in the sport.

“It’s the only fight to make. But at the same time, we need to see what’s happening with him,” Pimblett said. “I’ve said it in interviews before, even though I don’t like the guy, I feel for him.”

Pimblett is 23-3 as a pro and coming off a stoppage win over Michael Chandler.