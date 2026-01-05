Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘privileged’ narrative dispelled by his brother: ‘Kind of ghetto!’

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t come from the upbringing most are led to believe, according to his brother.

UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan’s reputation took a hit after his last-second withdrawal from UFC 311 last year. Tsarukyan, who was supposed to face then-UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event, was forced out of the fight due to a back injury suffered just hours before the official weigh-in.

In recent months, Tsarukyan has been labeled as having a privileged lifestyle and being born into wealth. While Tsarukyan has admitted his family has done well financially, he’s dispelled the notion that he never had to struggle as a child.

Ahead of his recent grappling match with Shara Magomedov, Magomedov hinted that Tsarukyan came from a ‘different lifestyle’ than his. According to Tsarukyan’s brother, their lifestyles might be more similar than the middleweight star believes.

Arman Tsarukyan: We lived in ‘ghetto’-like conditions growing up

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Artur Tsarukyan told a different story.

“A lot of people have no clue,” Artur Tsarukyan said. “They think we were born in a kind of golden cradle, flexing in terms of your poor lifestyle? Well, I don’t know. Whatever. We could also say a lot of things about the way we used to live.

“But why? He also said something like we have different mindsets, and like he’d force Arman to get in a car. In moments like this I just smiled and thought ‘well, ok, it’s just a sport’. This has nothing to do with anything personal or any values in life, I just don’t get it.”

“When we used to come into the city center – because we lived in the countryside back then in a kind of ‘ghetto’ – we would see guys with Asics wrestling shoes,” Tsarukyan continued. “This had a ‘wow’ effect on us, it was like Louis Vuitton or something like that now.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Tsarukyan hasn’t fought since submitting Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last year. He’s likely one win away from earning another title shot.