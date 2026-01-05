Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘privileged’ narrative dispelled by his brother: ‘Kind of ghetto!’

By Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026
Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 311 press conference

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t come from the upbringing most are led to believe, according to his brother.

UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan’s reputation took a hit after his last-second withdrawal from UFC 311 last year. Tsarukyan, who was supposed to face then-UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event, was forced out of the fight due to a back injury suffered just hours before the official weigh-in.

In recent months, Tsarukyan has been labeled as having a privileged lifestyle and being born into wealth. While Tsarukyan has admitted his family has done well financially, he’s dispelled the notion that he never had to struggle as a child.

Ahead of his recent grappling match with Shara Magomedov, Magomedov hinted that Tsarukyan came from a ‘different lifestyle’ than his. According to Tsarukyan’s brother, their lifestyles might be more similar than the middleweight star believes.

Arman Tsarukyan: We lived in ‘ghetto’-like conditions growing up

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Artur Tsarukyan told a different story.

“A lot of people have no clue,” Artur Tsarukyan said. “They think we were born in a kind of golden cradle, flexing in terms of your poor lifestyle? Well, I don’t know. Whatever. We could also say a lot of things about the way we used to live.

“But why? He also said something like we have different mindsets, and like he’d force Arman to get in a car. In moments like this I just smiled and thought ‘well, ok, it’s just a sport’. This has nothing to do with anything personal or any values in life, I just don’t get it.”

“When we used to come into the city center – because we lived in the countryside back then in a kind of ‘ghetto’ – we would see guys with Asics wrestling shoes,” Tsarukyan continued. “This had a ‘wow’ effect on us, it was like Louis Vuitton or something like that now.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Tsarukyan hasn’t fought since submitting Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar last year. He’s likely one win away from earning another title shot.

