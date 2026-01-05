Tom Aspinall admits relationship with fans ‘has turned’ after eye pokes at UFC 321

By Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall addressed some of the narratives from fans after suffering multiple eye injuries at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense ended disastrously at UFC 321 last year.

Just minutes into his fight with former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane, Aspinall was injured by multiple eye pokes that forced him to be unable to continue fighting. The fight was ruled a no-contest and left Aspinall with vision issues that require surgery to repair.

Since UFC 321, Aspinall has embraced more of a ‘heel’ role after he was booed out of the arena by fans. Some of his fighting colleagues, including TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling, questioned Aspinall’s heart and the severity of his injuries.

Many fans defended Aspinall amidst Jon Jones’s lengthy hiatus last year. But those fans have since turned on him in the weeks following the Gane fight.

Tom Aspinall admits his relationship with fans has deteriorated since UFC 321

In a recent vlog filmed with Paddy Pimblett, Aspinall opened up on the backlash he’s received since UFC 321.

“I think a lot of the time my success, my record, that record I’ve got, and finishing fights really quick — like if I don’t finish the fight in the first minute, people think I’m looking s—,” Aspinall said.

“No, we’re just evenly matched and we’re having a fight. I’ve not punched him properly yet. It’s been pretty smooth sailing as far as fans with me, but the tide has turned. But I’ve got a lot of good stuff as well, it’s not all bad.

“It just thickened my skin a little bit, and you’ve just got to see it for what it is. Dirty b——, he just needs to cut his fingernails.”

Aspinall has repeatedly labeled Gane a ‘cheater’ since UFC 321. A rematch between Aspinall and Gane is likely for later this year once Aspinall is deemed medically cleared to compete.

In the meantime, Gane has been linked to a potential matchup with Alex Pereira amidst Aspinall’s ongoing hiatus. Upon Aspinall’s return, expect tensions to be at an all-time high between the two behemoths.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC Videos

Related

Alex Pereira speaks on a panel, opposite Pereira and his father

VIDEO | Alex Pereira makes father cry by surprising him with generous gift

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026
Joaquin Buckley enters the Octagon at UFC Atlanta, opposite Belal Muhammad in the locker room at UFC Qatar
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley targets Belal Muhammad in fiery callout for UFC 326 fight

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC welterweights Joaquin Buckley and Belal Muhammad might be the latest additions to the upcoming BMF undercard.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 311 press conference
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan's 'privileged' narrative dispelled by his brother: 'Kind of ghetto!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t come from the upbringing most are led to believe, according to his brother.

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett urges Ilia Topuria to vacate lightweight title amid personal issues: 'Let the division crack on'

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026

Paddy Pimblett would like to see Ilia Topuria vacate his title amid his ongoing personal issues.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier set to renew rivalry on The Ultimate Fighter spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC legends Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will write Chapter 3 of their legendary feud as coaches on a reality television show.

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena reveals ideal opponent for next fight after losing welterweight title

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2026
Ateba Gautier
UFC

Ateba Gautier "could be a champion within the next two or three years", per Oktagon MMA champ

Dylan Bowker - January 3, 2026

Ateba Gautier will return to action later this month, and an Oktagon MMA two-division champion who spars with the surging UFC middleweight has weighed in on that bout.

Michael Page, Shara Bullet
UFC

Shara Bullet thinks 2 big wins will secure him MVP rematch : "That is a must"

Dylan Bowker - January 3, 2026

Shara Bullet has a former foe in his crosshairs and thinks a sequel clash can be secured with that surging middleweight contender if the former notches a pair of notable victories next year. As we prepare to enter 2026, it is commonplace for many to outline goals for the coming calendar year. For the man known as Sharaputdin Magomedov, that vision involves a three-fight arc that will guide him back to fighting Michael ‘Venom’ Page, the only man to have beaten Magomedov under MMA rules.

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates with Islam Makhachev at UFC 322
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov scoffs at 'freedom of speech' as he details unorthodox coaching style

Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has a no-nonsense approach to coaching fighters under his legendary tutelage.

Brian Ortega appears at a press conference, opposite Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez
Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega hits back at recent trolling over Alex Pereira/Tracy Cortez relationship

Curtis Calhoun - January 2, 2026

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega shared his first public reaction to his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez’s new relationship.