Greg Hardy returns at UFC Columbus against undefeated Yorgan de Castro

Greg Hardy has his first fight of 2020 booked.

The former NFL pro-bowler is set to return to the Octagon on March 28 at UFC Columbus against Yorgan de Castro.

More HWs march to #UFCColumbus! 🎟️➡️ Tickets on sale Jan. 31 pic.twitter.com/i5tjhV7RaH — UFC (@ufc) December 27, 2019

Hardy is coming off of a decision loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Moscow, a fight which he took on short notice.

Before that, Hardy had a no-contest with Ben Sosoli, where he originally won by decision yet it was overturned due to him using an inhaler in between rounds.

In his first year in the UFC, he went 2-2 and one no-contest, where he knocked out Juan Adams and Dmitry Smoliakov in the first round. His other loss came by disqualification to Allen Crowder due to an illegal knee.

Hardy, of course, comes from a controversial background as he was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He was found guilty but after appealing it the charges were dropped.

Yorgan de Castro, meanwhile, is 6-0 as a pro. He is coming off his UFC debut on the main card of UFC 243 where he knocked out Justin Tafa in the first round. Before that, he TKO’d Alton Meeks on the Contender Series to earn his UFC contract.

The promotion also announced two other fights as Khalil Rountree Jr. will battle Sam Alvey. Rountree Jr. took to social media to say this would be his last fight after he lost to Ion Cutelaba by TKO last time out. Alvey, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak losing. He lost by TKO to Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Jimmy Crute while losing by decision most recently to Klidson Abreu.

The other bout is a bantamweight scrap between Louis Smolka and Davey Grant.

UFC Columbus will be headlined by a heavyweight scrap between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

What do you make of the UFC’s matchmaking between Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro? And, who do you think will win the scrap? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/27/2019.