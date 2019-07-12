Vitor Belfort asks Joe Rogan to corner him in his ONE Championship debut

After Vitor Belfort was knocked out by Lyoto Machida at UFC 224, the former champion announced his retirement from the sport. But, after a year away from MMA it was announced in late February that the 42-year-old had signed with ONE Championship.

Since then, there has been little to no talk about when Belfort will make his debut. He did ask for a fight with Roy Jones Jr. However, the veteran still awaits a fight in the Asian-based promotion. When he does indeed fight, ‘The Phenom’ wants UFC commentator, Joe Rogan in his corner.

“Joe Rogan and I made our UFC debuts on the same night. I became the youngest fighter to ever win (in the) UFC. And Joe embarked on his incredible career as the voice of the UFC,” Belfort wrote on his Instagram. “We also share the same respect for ONE Championship. @yodchatri and his team @onechampionship are changing the game for fighters and fans. @joerogan, I would like to formally invite you to be my cornerman in my first ONE Championship fight. I admire your dedication to the sport, and I would love to have that knowledge, and that voice, in my corner.”

Joe Rogan has yet to respond, and it seems unlikely he will corner him given the fact he hasn’t cornered anyone before. But, there is no question the UFC commentator knows a ton about MMA and would be a welcomed addition to anyone’s corner.

When Vitor Belfort will make his ONE Championship debut, or if Joe Rogan will be in his corner remains unknown. But, the Brazilian has at least extended the offer.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/12/2019.