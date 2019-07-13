Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren continue to trade barbs on social media

Jorge Masvidal needed only 5-seconds to hand Ben Askren the first professional loss of his mixed martial arts career at UFC 239 last weekend in Las Vegas.

‘Gamebred’ was able to connect with a flying knee just seconds into the opening frame, which sent ‘Funky’ crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness.

It was the fastest recorded knockout in UFC history, one which has now propelled Jorge Masvidal into the welterweight title conversation.

Despite the devastating setback, Ben Askren has done a good job in terms of handling the defeat. ‘Funky’ has taken ownership for the loss and has even been able to crack jokes about his UFC 239 performance.

The former Bellator and ONE champion, Askren, attempted to find some more humor in his first career loss by stating the following yesterday evening on Twitter.

If I can’t remember it that means it didn’t happen right??? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 12, 2019

“If I can’t remember it that means it didn’t happen right???”

Jorge Masvidal, who has made it clear that his beef with ‘Funky’ is far from over, responded to Askren’s question with the following answer.

“You’re also undefeated. Goat of press conferences #supernecessary”

Askren was quick to respond with his own jab.

I’ll count that as 2-1 against you. You type this between bites at IHOP https://t.co/DtqRBP2kxz — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 12, 2019

“I’ll count that as 2-1 against you. You type this between bites at IHOP”

While neither man has booked their next fight with the promotion, Jorge Masvidal has wasted no time in calling out some of the promotions top stars.

‘Gamebred’ has already sent a warning to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, this while also calling out former promotional ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

As for Ben Askren, ‘Funky’ has been rather quiet on social media over the past week. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans and analysts at guessing what might come next for the wrestling sensation.

The popular vote for who Askren should fight next is former title challenger Darren Till.

Like ‘Funky’, ‘The Gorilla’ was starched in his most recent performance by Jorge Masvidal and is now looking to rebound.

Given there is already some bad blood between Askren and Till, it definitely feels like a good scrap for the promotion to get behind.

