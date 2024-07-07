Petchtanong Petchfergus eyes clash with Wei Rui in ONE Championship

Following his triumphant return to action, Petchtanong Petchfergus knows who he wants to face next.

The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion came back from a nearly two-year hiatus in scintillating fashion.

He stopped fellow ex-divisional kingpin Alaverdi Ramazanov by TKO in the second round of their bout this past June at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Eager to make up for lost time, Petchtanong is ready to step back into the ring sooner rather than later. He has his sights set on sharing the stage with Chinese superstar Wei Rui.

“Wei Rui is the No. 1 [fighter] in China, and he seems to be a really good fighter,” the Thai stalwart said.

Wei made his promotional debut last May. There, he went through the wringer with former titleholder Hiroki Akimoto to emerge victorious by a close unanimous decision.

This hard-fought win catapulted Wei to the top spot in the division’s rankings.

Throughout his illustrious career, Petchtanong has faced some of the best in the sport. Now, he wants to establish his staying power as an elite striker by taking on the next available contender in his weight class.

“I am very interested in fighting the best of the best fighters. I just want to let other people know that I’m also a bit older than other people in my career. I’m doing my best. I still can perform,” he said.