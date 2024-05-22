Jo Nattawut expects fireworks in rematch with Tawanchai

“Smokin” Jo Nattawut finds himself on the precipice of championship glory.

He rematches Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime card emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Both men first crossed paths in a non-title kickboxing clash in October 2023. There, Nattawut pushed Tawanchai to his limits, garnering respect from fans and critics alike.

Despite stepping up on late notice, Nattawut showcased his mettle, narrowly losing a decision to his Thai compatriot.

Now, fueled by that close encounter and armed with a full training camp, the 34-year-old veteran is hungry for redemption.

“I thought I was going to get the fight. I looked at the rankings — they have rankings for a reason, right? So, we all knew it was coming, and also the fans of ONE wanted to see it,” he said.

Following the bout with Tawanchai, he bounced back with a resounding victory over Luke Lessei two months later.

Acquainted with the foe he’s up against, Nattawut exudes confidence in his ability to put Tawanchai in another tough predicament.

“Three or five rounds are not much different. Of course, it’s longer. There’s some difference, but not much. It’ll be high-paced for sure, and I can see it going to a decision because of the way things are,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of kicks, a lot of hands exchanged. That’s all I can see, but if it’s anything else, we will have to see in the ring. Things always change, things always happen in the moment. All I can say is this is going to be a fun fight.”