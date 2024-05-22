Jo Nattawut expects fireworks in rematch with Tawanchai

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 22, 2024

“Smokin” Jo Nattawut finds himself on the precipice of championship glory.

"Smokin" Jo Nattawut

He rematches Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 167 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime card emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Both men first crossed paths in a non-title kickboxing clash in October 2023. There, Nattawut pushed Tawanchai to his limits, garnering respect from fans and critics alike.

Despite stepping up on late notice, Nattawut showcased his mettle, narrowly losing a decision to his Thai compatriot.

Now, fueled by that close encounter and armed with a full training camp, the 34-year-old veteran is hungry for redemption.

“I thought I was going to get the fight. I looked at the rankings — they have rankings for a reason, right? So, we all knew it was coming, and also the fans of ONE wanted to see it,” he said.

Following the bout with Tawanchai, he bounced back with a resounding victory over Luke Lessei two months later.

Acquainted with the foe he’s up against, Nattawut exudes confidence in his ability to put Tawanchai in another tough predicament.

“Three or five rounds are not much different. Of course, it’s longer. There’s some difference, but not much. It’ll be high-paced for sure, and I can see it going to a decision because of the way things are,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of kicks, a lot of hands exchanged. That’s all I can see, but if it’s anything else, we will have to see in the ring. Things always change, things always happen in the moment. All I can say is this is going to be a fun fight.”

Jo Nattawut determined to cop 26 pounds of gold

With the twilight of his career approaching, Jo Nattawut understands the urgency of the moment.

“The World Title would mean my work has been successful. I’m at the end of my career. Everywhere I go, I always get the title. So this is another belt to prove that I am really a champion,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci discovers life's true calling despite mother's disapproval

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2024
Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

Once-bullied K-1 World Champion Masaaki Noiri makes it life's mission to inspire others

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2024

Masaaki Noiri stands out for his prowess as a world-class kickboxer.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Tawanchai stays grounded amid skyrocketing fame in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2024

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will once again grace U.S. primetime on June 7.

John Ghazali and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat
ONE Championship

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat plans to give Johan Ghazali a rude awakening at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 21, 2024

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is unfazed by the hype surrounding Johan Ghazali.

Denis Puric
ONE Championship

Denis Puric vows to “make a fool out of” Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 20, 2024

Denis Puric is brimming with confidence ahead of his showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali proud to shoulder family legacy in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 18, 2024
Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Jo Nattawut applauds ONE Championship for Muay Thai’s growing popularity in U.S.

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 17, 2024

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has every reason to be excited when he returns to U.S. primetime on June 7.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek accepts risky fight against Kongthoranee at ONE Friday Fights 68

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 17, 2024

Before Superlek Kiatmoo9 challenges Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, he will take on a side quest.

Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Prajanchai set for ONE Friday Fights 68 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 16, 2024

The highly anticipated matchup between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on June 28.

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Fight music: Kade Ruotolo reveals his favorite genre ahead of MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 16, 2024

Apart from his exceptional skills, Kade Ruotolo also stands out for his unique pre-fight preparation.