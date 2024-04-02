Suablack promises to finish Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

Suablack Tor Pran49 is poised to make his mark on the global stage once again.

Suablack Tor Pran49

The Thai phenom returns to action in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash against Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This event airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5.

His journey to this pivotal moment has been nothing short of remarkable.

The 27-year-old first gained attention under the ONE Friday Fights banner. There, he racked up four consecutive victories to earn a six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

Suablack took it up a notch when he made his U.S. primetime debut this past January. He went on to score an electrifying decision win over Stefan Korodi.

The Tor Pran49 member may be riding on a huge wave of momentum. But he understands the magnitude of the challenge that awaits him.

In fact, he even sees Kuzmin as his toughest opponent to date.

“I think Vladimir is another great opponent. He’s probably the toughest job for me since I joined ONE,” Suablack said.

Kuzmin has won three of his last five outings in ONE Championship. Moreover, the Russian is coming off back-to-back triumphs.

Although he acknowledges the danger Kuzmin poses, Suablack remains confident in his ability to emerge victorious.

“I can manage to handle him. I think Russian fighters have faster footwork and attacks than Thai fighters, but I see many flaws in his game,” he said.

“Vladimir’s strength lies in his right hand, while his weakness is that he is not good at close combat. If I stay close to him, don’t give him a chance to create distance, I’ll have a good chance to beat him.”

Suablack promises to KO Vladimir Kuzmin

Vladimir Kuzmin has never been stopped in his career, and Suablack Tor Pran49 looks to be the first man to ever do it.

“I’m confident on a certain level that I can knock Vladimir out in this fight,” he promised.

“My weapons are powerful enough to knock him down to the canvas. I believe I can be the first person to knock him out in ONE.”

