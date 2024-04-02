ONE Fight Night 21: Where to watch in North America
April is shaping up to be a month of high-octane action as ONE Championship delivers another stacked card to the U.S. primetime audience.
ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video this Friday, April 5, takes center stage. It airs live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event boasts nine thrilling bouts, including two highly anticipated World Title matches on the marquee.
At the forefront of the spectacle stands Regian Eersel. The two-sport king is set to defend his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title against French challenger Alexis Nicolas.
Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo put his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship against Izaak Michell.
Adding to the excitement is Kade Ruotolo. The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion steps into the ring for a 180-pound catchweight contest against Francisco Lo.
Fans will also witness MMA matchups featuring rising stars such as Ben Tynan, Hiroyuki Tetsuka, and Jeremy Pacatiw.
The live broadcast in the United States and Canada is available on Amazon’s Prime Video, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Moreover, patrons looking to amplify their viewing experience can catch the show at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.
Full card:
- ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship: Regian Eersel (C) vs. Alexis Nicolas
- ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Tye Ruotolo vs. Izaak Michell
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Suablack Tor Pran49 vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
- Heavyweight MMA: Ben Tynan vs. Duke Didier
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Jacob Smith vs. Denis Puric
- Catchweight (180lbs) Submission Grappling: Kade Ruotolo vs. Francisco Lo
- Welterweight MMA: Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Valmir Da Silva
- Flyweight Kickboxing: Dedduanglek TDed99 vs. Taiki Naito
- Bantamweight MMA: Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Wang Shuo
ONE Friday Fights 58 features two world title showdowns
Just hours before ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video kicks off, ONE Friday Fights 58 features an explosive lineup of matches.
In the main event, Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian go at it for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.
On the other hand, ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai challenges divisional kickboxing ruler Jonathan Di Bella in the co-headliner.
Fans in North America can stream the card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship