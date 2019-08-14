Stamp Fairtex chasing title in third sport

After capturing the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles, Stamp Fairtex will begin her journey for a mixed martial arts World Title when she returns to mixed martial arts competition on August 16 at the Impact Arena in Thailand.

India’s Asha “Knockout Queen” Roka will try to hinder the two-sport World Champion in her quest at ONE: Dreams of Gold as she too is aiming for title contention.

The young Thai champion is nothing short of excited to return to mixed martial arts and she has a clear goal in mind.

“I am very excited that I finally get to fight in an MMA match again,” Stamp said.

“I have prepared myself mentally and physically for this upcoming match. My journey for a third sports title is about to begin and I am ready to face anyone.”

Even though Stamp has found great success in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, she and the rest of her team are doing what they can to prepare her against a formidable Roka, who has a 100% finishing rate.

Stamp knows that facing an undefeated competitor with stopping power is anything but easy.

“Roka has a strong boxing skill and she can knock anyone out. I have been improving my movements in the fight to make sure that she will not land her blows. As for my ground game, it will be fun. I don’t want to reveal too much but I have a special surprise for her and the fans as well,” said Stamp.

Stamp feels comfortable with her upcoming match as she sees multiple situations similar to how she competes in ONE Super Series. She knows that with her added skills, a title match will not be far off.

“I like to compete in MMA because I find similarities with Muay Thai like clinching,” Stamp explained.

“I can really do well in a clinch and in this sport, I can stay longer in a clinch and wrestling position where I can dominate. I am really excited about this match and I am doing everything I can to be well prepared for it.”

How do you think Stamp Fairtex will perform in her latest MMA bout?

