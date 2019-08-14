Darren Till calls for scrap with Robbie Lawler

Darren Till knows who he wants to fight next and, contrary to his recent comments, it’s not a middleweight. Instead, he’s set his sights on former UFC welterweight champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler.

Whoever he winds up fighting, he’s just hoping to return to the cage before Christmas.

“One hundred million percent, [I’ll fight] before Christmas. I’m ready to go right now one hundred percent [I’ll be back] before Christmas,” Till said on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash Podcast (transcript via MMA News).

“That’s a great fight, mate,” Till added. “I called Robbie out not so long ago and he’s a childhood hero; I grew up watching him. That would be spectacular, mate. It really would.”

This potential Darren Till vs. Robbie Lawler fight seems to be gaining some traction within the MMA community. Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping called for the matchup.

“Who should Robbie Lawler fight next? I was trying to think and Darren Till is the perfect answer,” he said. “I mean Till’s gonna need a fight. He’s taking some time off, he’s on a two-fight losing streak, Robbie’s on a three-fight losing streak. I think that’s a good matchup for both of them. It’s a good matchup for Darren.”

As Bisping says, Robbie Lawler is on a three-fight skid, having recently come up short against top-flight foes in Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren and Colby Covington.

Darren Till, on the other hand, has lost his last two fights. First, he was submitted in a welterweight title fight with former champ Tyron Woodley. Then, he was knocked out by streaking contender Jorge Masvidal. Unsurprisingly, the young contender is eager to get back on track.

Does a Till vs. Lawler fight interest you? Who do you think would win?

