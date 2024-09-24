Sinsamut, Thongpoon kick off road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 25 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2024

Sinsamut Klinmee and Thongpoon PK Saenchai finally get their chance to reinsert their names into the win column.  

Thongpoon PK Saenchai

Both men are booked to compete in separate bouts at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4. 

On the card, Sinsamut serves as the welcoming committee to promotional newcomer Youssef Assouik in a lightweight Muay Thai clash. 

The Thai hard-hitter has devastating knockout power and impressive performances against some of the sport’s elite. 

However, “Aquaman” is coming off a tough loss to Dmitry Menshikov this past May. There, he succumbed to a come-from-behind knockout at the hands of his Russian opponent. 

This defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Sinsamut, and his return to the ring this October represents an opportunity to bounce back. 

Standing in Sinsamut’s way is Assouik, a Danish-Moroccan striker who currently has the WMC Middleweight Muay Thai World Championship in his possession. 

At 29 years old, Assouik has earned accolades across various amateur and professional circuits. 

Assouik’s arrival in ONE Championship brings a new level of competition and excitement to the division. 

In addition to Sinsamut, Thongpoon squares off against Rui Botelho

Meanwhile, Thongpoon PK Saenchai is poised for an explosive strawweight Muay Thai showdown against Rui Botelho. 

Thongpoon is loved by many for his devil-may-care style, consistently delivering all-action outings for the majority of his career. 

Most recently, the charismatic knockout artist conceded a unanimous decision to Zakaria El Jamari last May, blemishing his streak in the promotion. 

Now, Thongpoon looks to redeem himself in the eyes of his fans at ONE Fight Night 25. 

Botelho, on the other hand, arrives with a significant boost in confidence following a hard-fought decision win over Zhang Peimian in a November 2023 kickboxing bout. 

Transitioning back to Muay Thai, Botelho seeks to build on his momentum and put a dent in Thongpoon’s reputation. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

John Lineker

John Lineker to battle Alexey Balyko in Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2024
Reinier de Ridder
UFC

REPORT | Former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder signs with UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2024

Former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder has reportedly inked a multi-fight contract with the UFC after a brief free agency.

Amy Pirnie
ONE Championship

Amy Pirnie to go head-to-head with Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2024

ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video plays host to an atomweight Muay Thai tiff with significant World Title implications.  

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon determined to earn title shot by beating Jo Nattawut 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

Superbon knows a huge payoff awaits him if he plays his cards right in his next outing.  

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama shuts down retirement ahead of next bout: “I am still hungry for victory” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

Nong-O Hama is on a mission to show the world that his career is far from over.  

Hiroki Akimoto

Hiroki Akimoto determined to score decisive victory at ONE Friday Fights 81 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024
Johan Estupinan
ONE Championship

Johan Estupinan booked for quick return against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

The U.S. primetime audience won’t have to wait long to see Johan Estupinan back in action.  

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru motivated to claim redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

Takeru Segawa acknowledges that losing isn’t an option as he gears up for his much-awaited return to the ring.  

Tom DeBlass
ONE Championship

BJJ legend Tom DeBlass steps in as ONE Championship VP of grappling 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

ONE Championship has officially appointed Tom DeBlass as Vice President of Grappling.  

Victoria Souza
ONE Championship

Victoria Souza elated to overcome odds again at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 19, 2024

Victoria Souza once again showed that no one should ever sleep on her.  