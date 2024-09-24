Sinsamut, Thongpoon kick off road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 25 

Sinsamut Klinmee and Thongpoon PK Saenchai finally get their chance to reinsert their names into the win column.

Both men are booked to compete in separate bouts at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 4.

On the card, Sinsamut serves as the welcoming committee to promotional newcomer Youssef Assouik in a lightweight Muay Thai clash.

The Thai hard-hitter has devastating knockout power and impressive performances against some of the sport’s elite.

However, “Aquaman” is coming off a tough loss to Dmitry Menshikov this past May. There, he succumbed to a come-from-behind knockout at the hands of his Russian opponent.

This defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Sinsamut, and his return to the ring this October represents an opportunity to bounce back.

Standing in Sinsamut’s way is Assouik, a Danish-Moroccan striker who currently has the WMC Middleweight Muay Thai World Championship in his possession.

At 29 years old, Assouik has earned accolades across various amateur and professional circuits.

Assouik’s arrival in ONE Championship brings a new level of competition and excitement to the division.