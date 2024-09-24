Superbon determined to earn title shot by beating Jo Nattawut 

Superbon knows a huge payoff awaits him if he plays his cards right in his next outing.

The Thai superstar takes on compatriot “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai clash headlining ONE Friday Fights 81. This takes place in Asian primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

For Superbon, the challenge of facing Nattawut is one he has long anticipated.

“Jo and I have been watching each other for a long time, as we both fought in kickboxing and then Muay Thai. We have been close to each other but never had the chance to lock horns,” he said.

“Jo is an all-around fighter. He can throw attacks continuously and is a veteran in the ring. He has fought many big names like Giorgio Petrosyan, Regian Eersel, and Chingiz Allazov.”

Apart from his excitement of finally squaring off against an equally gifted striker, Superbon understands what’s at stake.

Nattawut is already set to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the divisional gold at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

With that fight looming on the horizon, their upcoming clash will provide a crucial glimpse into the future of the weight class.

A victory over Nattawut would not only cement his place atop the but also bring him closer to an elusive goal — joining the elite group of two-sport World Champions in the promotion.

“If I can win this fight impressively, I’m pretty sure that I’ll get a shot for the Muay Thai World Title,” he said.

“Being a two-sport World Champion is a goal in my life. For me, a goal in life is something that we have to achieve at all costs.”