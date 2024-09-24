Superbon determined to earn title shot by beating Jo Nattawut 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024

Superbon knows a huge payoff awaits him if he plays his cards right in his next outing.  

Superbon Singha Mawynn

The Thai superstar takes on compatriot “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai clash headlining ONE Friday Fights 81. This takes place in Asian primetime at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27. 

For Superbon, the challenge of facing Nattawut is one he has long anticipated. 

“Jo and I have been watching each other for a long time, as we both fought in kickboxing and then Muay Thai. We have been close to each other but never had the chance to lock horns,” he said. 

“Jo is an all-around fighter. He can throw attacks continuously and is a veteran in the ring. He has fought many big names like Giorgio Petrosyan, Regian Eersel, and Chingiz Allazov.” 

Apart from his excitement of finally squaring off against an equally gifted striker, Superbon understands what’s at stake. 

Nattawut is already set to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the divisional gold at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8. 

With that fight looming on the horizon, their upcoming clash will provide a crucial glimpse into the future of the weight class. 

A victory over Nattawut would not only cement his place atop the but also bring him closer to an elusive goal — joining the elite group of two-sport World Champions in the promotion. 

“If I can win this fight impressively, I’m pretty sure that I’ll get a shot for the Muay Thai World Title,” he said. 

“Being a two-sport World Champion is a goal in my life. For me, a goal in life is something that we have to achieve at all costs.” 

Superbon confident of handling Jo Nattawut

Superbon anticipates that it won’t be a walk in the park against Jo Nattawut. 

Nattawut poses a dangerous threat due to his explosive power and relentless pace. However, Superbon believes his experience and hunger for greatness will push him to victory. 

“Jo is indeed a heavy hitter,” he said. “But I have fought with a lot of heavy punchers like him, like Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Chingiz Allazov in kickboxing, I think everyone I’ve fought in kickboxing has heavier punches than Jo. I’m confident that I can handle them.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Johan Estupinan

Johan Estupinan booked for quick return against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2024
Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru motivated to claim redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

Takeru Segawa acknowledges that losing isn’t an option as he gears up for his much-awaited return to the ring.  

Tom DeBlass
ONE Championship

BJJ legend Tom DeBlass steps in as ONE Championship VP of grappling 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

ONE Championship has officially appointed Tom DeBlass as Vice President of Grappling.  

Victoria Souza
ONE Championship

Victoria Souza elated to overcome odds again at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 19, 2024

Victoria Souza once again showed that no one should ever sleep on her.  

Joe Rogan
ONE Championship

Joe Rogan gushes over Superlek’s 49-second elbow win at ONE 168 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2024

Joe Rogan is one of many who couldn’t help but rave about Superlek Kiatmoo9’s stunning victory at ONE 168: Denver earlier this month.  

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin returns fire at Shamil Erdogan: “I’ll be ready” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker savors triumphant Muay Thai debut: “I did very well” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024

John Lineker is giving himself a pat on the back after stepping outside of his comfort zone.  

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee elated by victory at ONE 168: “It couldn’t have gone any better” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024

Adrian Lee would be the first one to say he’s delighted with how matters transpired in his most recent outing.  

Panpayak
ONE Championship

Panpayak returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 83 against Silviu Vitez 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2024

One of Thailand’s most celebrated Muay Thai warriors — Panpayak Jitmuangnon — makes his much-awaited comeback at ONE Friday Fights 83 on October 18.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci clears air on weigh-in mishap: “ONE Championship never forced me” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2024

Mikey Musumeci has finally spoken out after controversially losing the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title on the scales.  