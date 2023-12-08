Mohamed Younes Rabah steps in to face Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17

Saemapetch Fairtex will clash with a new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this Friday, December 8.

He was originally slated for a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch against Felipe Lobo. However, he found himself in need of a new dance partner when his Brazilian rival withdrew from the bout due to injury.

Stepping up to the plate is Mohamed Younes Rabah. He’s an Algerian striker who has built an impressive track record in the competitive Middle Eastern kickboxing and Muay Thai scene.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-2, Rabah brings with him an unblemished 13-0 record.

In addition, Rabah possesses an explosive brand of striking that has caught the attention of ONE Championship’s talent scouts.

Now, the Team Mehdi Zatout member faces the stiffest test of his career against a seasoned veteran in Saemapetch.

With Rabah filling in for Lobo on short notice, Saemapetch has agreed to welcome the promotional debutant in a 150-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.