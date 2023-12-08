Mohamed Younes Rabah steps in to face Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

Saemapetch Fairtex will clash with a new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this Friday, December 8.

Saemapetch Fairtex

He was originally slated for a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch against Felipe Lobo. However, he found himself in need of a new dance partner when his Brazilian rival withdrew from the bout due to injury.

Stepping up to the plate is Mohamed Younes Rabah. He’s an Algerian striker who has built an impressive track record in the competitive Middle Eastern kickboxing and Muay Thai scene.

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-2, Rabah brings with him an unblemished 13-0 record.

In addition, Rabah possesses an explosive brand of striking that has caught the attention of ONE Championship’s talent scouts.

Now, the Team Mehdi Zatout member faces the stiffest test of his career against a seasoned veteran in Saemapetch.

With Rabah filling in for Lobo on short notice, Saemapetch has agreed to welcome the promotional debutant in a 150-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

Saemapetch Fairtex looks to build momentum against Mohamed Younes Rabah

Currently ranked #3 in the crowded bantamweight Muay Thai division, Saemapetch Fairtex is no stranger to high-stakes matchups.

With 126 career victories under his belt, the Thai superstar relies on his massive punching power and wealth of experience.

Saemapetch has won three of his last four appearances. He scored a sensational first-round knockout against Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin this past August.

With this momentum, he is eager to solidify his position in the rankings. He also wants to remain in contention for a shot at the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title held by Jonathan Haggerty.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia plans to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 17: "It's an amazing opportunity"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023
Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 17: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

This Friday, December 8, ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with a unique year-end offering — ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell applauds ONE Championship's striking arm: "Fights are better"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

Smilla Sundell is at the top of the world, and she couldn’t be any happier to continue molding her promising career in ONE Championship.

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov battles Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek are gearing up for a pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January 12.

ONE Championship

Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu booked for ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 6, 2023

When the new year kicks off, fans will be in for a treat when ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video features the pivotal bantamweight MMA showdown between Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. The bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and it airs live in U.S. primetime on January 12.

Christian Lee, MMA

Christian Lee's younger brother Adrian Lee signs with ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023
Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Exclusive: Hiroki Akimoto believes he "can dominate" Jonathan Haggerty and reclaim kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Hiroki Akimoto makes it no secret that he is on a mission to recapture the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong to redirect ONE Championship's mission in 2024: “MMA back in full force”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2023

Next year will be the renaissance of MMA in ONE Championship.

Alex Roberts
ONE Championship

Alex Roberts anticipates war with Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17: "Meet him in the middle"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

Alex Roberts is gearing up for the defining moment of his career in ONE Championship this December 8.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida aiming for redemption following first MMA defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

To say that Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has redemption on his mind is an understatement.