Adrian Lee elated by victory at ONE 168: “It couldn’t have gone any better” 

Adrian Lee would be the first one to say he’s delighted with how matters transpired in his most recent outing.

The 18-year-old Hawaii native needed less than a round to choke out Nico Cornejo in a lightweight MMA clash at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

With two quick finishes to his name, “The Phenom” improved his professional record to 2-0.

His performance in “The Mile High City” impressed so much that it also earned him a well-deserved $50,000 bonus.

Reflecting on the bout, he couldn’t hide his pride in how things played out. While his promotional debut this past June saw him dominate in similar fashion, Lee noted that he felt much more in control this time around.

“I’m so happy with how this fight went. It couldn’t have gone any better. We got that first-round finish, and after having that first fight, getting all the first-fight jitters out, coming into this fight, I was a lot more comfortable,” he said.

Indeed, against Cornejo, Lee displayed a maturity that belied his young stature. He followed his strategy to perfection, dictating every aspect of the fight before quickly securing the submission.

His composure and technical prowess suggested a level of experience far beyond his teenage years.

“The plan was to be composed and to execute our game plan. Get in there, strike with him, then take him down and ultimately submit him or TKO him,” he said.