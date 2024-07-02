“Reug Reug” to face Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23
“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane is set to embark on an intriguing side quest before challenging Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.
The Senegalese powerhouse squares off against compatriot Boucher Ketchup in a heavyweight kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video. This event emanates live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 5.
Both men hail from the rich tradition of Senegalese wrestling, a combat sport deeply ingrained in West African culture. The sport blends grappling and striking techniques.
That said, Kane’s rise to prominence in ONE Championship has been nothing short of meteoric.
In fact, leveraging his success in the ultra-competitive Senegalese wrestling circuit, the 32-year-old has amassed a 5-1 record in ONE.
“Reug Reug” has a devastating takedown game, ferocious ground-and-pound, and striking power. He has quickly become one of the most feared fighters in the heavyweight MMA division.
Now, he is stepping out of his comfort zone to face Ketchup in a different combat discipline.
Boucher Ketchup gets wish to lock horns with “Reug Reug”
Meanwhile, Boucher Ketchup brings his own blend of athleticism and charisma to the ring on Friday.
A popular figure in Senegal and beyond, Ketchup has leveraged his entertaining style and vibrant personality. With it, he built a substantial following on social media.
Over the years, Ketchup has used his platform to take shots at “Reug Reug,” escalating their rivalry to a fever pitch.
At ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, the two will get the chance to settle their personal beef with each other.
