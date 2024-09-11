Superlek relishes victory on U.S. soil: “I’m extremely grateful for the chance”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 couldn’t have asked for a more spectacular debut on U.S. soil.

The Thai megastar stole the spotlight in the main event of ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, making quick work of Jonathan Haggerty.

Already holding the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, he added another accolade to his collection by claiming the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in a mere 49 seconds.

The fight, which was a rematch of their 2018 encounter, showcased Superlek’s mastery and precision. As Haggerty launched a straight right hand, he demonstrated impeccable timing. Superlek ducked under the punch and countered with a perfectly executed elbow.

The impact was immediate and devastating, sending Haggerty crashing to the canvas.

Despite taking a moment to recover, the British sensation was unable to return to his feet in time, leading the referee to call an end to the bout and award the victory to Superlek.

In all honesty, the 28-year-old isn’t surprised by how matters concluded in “The Mile High City.”

“This is actually something I trained for. I know that when you use an elbow, the elbow would get there before the cross, so I was just waiting for the opportunity to hit him with the elbow,” Superlek said.

Superlek may be basking in the glory of his triumph. But he’s more interested in how his performance draws attention to Muay Thai.

“I’m extremely grateful for the chance that I have here. I want everybody, all over America and the world, to see how incredible Muay Thai is, the danger, the excitement, everything about Muay Thai,” he said.