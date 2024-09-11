Superlek relishes victory on U.S. soil: “I’m extremely grateful for the chance”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 couldn’t have asked for a more spectacular debut on U.S. soil.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9

The Thai megastar stole the spotlight in the main event of ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, making quick work of Jonathan Haggerty. 

Already holding the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, he added another accolade to his collection by claiming the bantamweight Muay Thai crown in a mere 49 seconds. 

The fight, which was a rematch of their 2018 encounter, showcased Superlek’s mastery and precision. As Haggerty launched a straight right hand, he demonstrated impeccable timing. Superlek ducked under the punch and countered with a perfectly executed elbow. 

The impact was immediate and devastating, sending Haggerty crashing to the canvas.  

Despite taking a moment to recover, the British sensation was unable to return to his feet in time, leading the referee to call an end to the bout and award the victory to Superlek.

In all honesty, the 28-year-old isn’t surprised by how matters concluded in “The Mile High City.” 

“This is actually something I trained for. I know that when you use an elbow, the elbow would get there before the cross, so I was just waiting for the opportunity to hit him with the elbow,” Superlek said. 

Superlek may be basking in the glory of his triumph. But he’s more interested in how his performance draws attention to Muay Thai.  

“I’m extremely grateful for the chance that I have here. I want everybody, all over America and the world, to see how incredible Muay Thai is, the danger, the excitement, everything about Muay Thai,” he said. 

Chatri Sityodotong shocked by Superlek’s U.S. reception

The electrifying atmosphere at Denver’s Ball Arena underscored the magnitude of Superlek Kiatmoo9’s achievement.   

The roaring crowd made it clear that “The Kicking Machine” had made a significant impact on American soil. 

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his amazement at the enthusiastic reception Superlek received. 

“Superlek got a bigger ovation than Haggerty. I was shocked,” the company boss said. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad should be for vacant belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong teases Rodtang vs. Superlek II on U.S. soil 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has his eyes set on the perfect location for one of the most highly anticipated rematches in Muay Thai history — the United States.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong defended his promotion’s decision to strip Mikey Musumeci of his flyweight grappling title.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

ONE 168 Bonus Report: Six athletes receive extra $50K

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang stole the spotlight with stunning performances at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, and both received a bonus for doing so.   

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson inducted into ONE Hall of Fame

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson officially brought the curtains down on his illustrious MMA run at ONE 168: Denver.  

Demetrious Johnson

VIDEO | Demetrious Johnson announces his retirement at ONE 168

Curtis Calhoun - September 6, 2024
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

ONE shifts Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira to openweight contest at ONE 168: Denver 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2024

The roller coaster ride continues for Mikey Musumeci.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Breaking: Mikey Musumeci gets new opponent at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as Mikey Musumeci will still compete at ONE 168: Denver as scheduled. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan expects all-out war against Liam Harrison at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang has acknowledged that his upcoming encounter with Liam Harrison could be a brutal affair.  

Nico Cornejo
ONE Championship

Nico Cornejo unfazed by Adrian Lee’s hype: “Don’t mess with wrestlers from Colorado” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2024

Nico Cornejo looks to derail the hype surrounding one of MMA’s most promising young stars.  