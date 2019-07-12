Conor McGregor makes cryptic comment regarding fighting future

Yesterday was the four-year anniversary of the stacked UFC 189 card — the card that saw Conor McGregor capture his first UFC title with a TKO over Chad Mendes in an interim featherweight title fight.

Speaking on Twitter, McGregor reminisced on this historic chapter of his career.

4 years ago wow 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/5NnJ4RZUFU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2019

“4 years ago wow,” the Irish star wrote in a Tweet that included a photo from this triumphant moment.

Shortly thereafter, Conor McGregor looked to the future. He addressed his future in the sport with an admittedly cryptic Tweet.

I’d tell you I’m done but you wouldn’t believe me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2019

“I’d tell you I’m done but you wouldn’t believe me,” he wrote.

Conor McGregor has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth-round of a lightweight title fight. This bout marked his first mixed martial arts contest since a 2016 knockout of Eddie Alvarez, which earned him the UFC lightweight title and a place in the history books as the first concurrent two-division champion in UFC history.

Since his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor has repeatedly teased a return to the cage. He’s expressed interest in a rematch with the Russian champion, and also in a fan friendly showdown with lightweight gunslinger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

As of yet, however, no real headway has been made with respect to his return to the cage.

That being said, UFC President Dana White still seems optimistic he can make it happen.

“He and I are getting together very soon, within the next week, and we’re going to figure out what’s next for him” White said of McGregor on the Jim Rome Show in May. “I see him fighting this summer.

“The Cerrone fight makes sense,” he said. “There’s a couple different options out there for him. He [McGregor] was talking about the Cerrone fight at one point. I don’t really know but that fight makes sense.”

After reading the cryptic Tweet above, do you think Conor McGregor will fight again?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/12/2019.