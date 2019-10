ONE: Dawn of Valor results and highlights – John Lineker wins debut, Kiamrian Abbasov captures title

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with ONE: Dawn of Valor out of Jakarta, Indonesia.

The card boasted a number of interesting attractions, including the promotional debut of John Lineker, who took on the ferocious Muin Gafurov, as well as a ONE lightweight kickboxing title rematch between champ Regian Eersel and challenger Nieky Holzken, and a ONE welterweight title fight between champ Zebaztian Kadestam and challenger Kiamrian Abbasov.

Keep scrolling for the full results and highlights of this card, featuring big wins from Lineker, Abbasov and Eersel (via onefc.com).

ONE: Dawn of Valor Results and Highlights:

Welterweight World Championship

Kiamrian Abbasov defeats Zebaztian Kadestam via unanimous decision to win the ONE welterweight title

Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship

Regian Eersel defeats Nieky Holzken via unanimous decision to retain the ONE lightweight kickboxing title

šŸ¤œ WHAT A REMATCH šŸ¤›

In another five-round battle between the Netherlands' šŸ‡³šŸ‡± best strikers, Regian "The Immortal" Eersel outstrikes Nieky "The Natural" Holzken to successfully defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor" pic.twitter.com/tjy85g1JVu — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Atomweight

Priscilla Hertati Lumban GaolĀ defeatsĀ Bozhena AntoniyarĀ via unanimous decision

Hometown hero šŸ‡®šŸ‡© Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol survives an early scare to score a huge win over Myanmar's šŸ‡²šŸ‡² Bozhena Antoniyar! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/5zsMBjwJ0K — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Catchweight (59.0 KG) Kickboxing

Wang ā€œGolden Boyā€ JunguangĀ defeatsĀ Federico ā€œThe Little Big Manā€ RomaĀ via TKO at 2:59 of round one

Chinese kickboxing phenom Wang Junguang šŸ„Š KNOCKSĀ OUT šŸ„Š Federico Roma in a dominant ONE Super Series debut! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/5NRqXCC8pf — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Bantamweight

John LinekerĀ defeatsĀ Muin GafurovĀ via unanimous decision

Brazilian šŸ‡§šŸ‡· beast John Lineker blasts Muin Gafurov with his signature striking en route to an explosive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/uVwVkcZHdQ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Mixed Martial Arts – Bantamweight

Mark Fairtex AbelardoĀ defeatsĀ Ayideng JumayiĀ via unanimous decision

Mark Fairtex Abelardo unleashes his full striking arsenal in a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Ayideng Jumayi! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/ejp8rlAXXn — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Flyweight

Eko Roni SaputraĀ defeatsĀ Kaji EbinĀ via referee stoppage due to injury

Catchweight (57.0 KG)

Stefer RahardianĀ defeatsĀ Adrian MattheisĀ via unanimous decision

Stefer Rahardian wins the last šŸ‡®šŸ‡© all-Indonesian šŸ‡®šŸ‡© battle of the night, defeating a game Adrian Mattheis via unanimous decision! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/AHwrBA0COr — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Lightweight

Pieter BuistĀ defeatsĀ Antonio CarusoĀ via unanimous decision

Flyweight

Abro FernandesĀ defeatsĀ Rudy AgustianĀ via unanimous decision

"The Black Komodo" Abro Fernandes devours Rudy Agustian in a dominant grappling display, earning a unanimous decision win! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/sdX2w38tbT — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Lightweight

Kazuki TokudomeĀ defeatsĀ Johnny NunezĀ via unanimous decision

Japanese šŸ‡ÆšŸ‡µ star Kazuki Tokudome snags a unanimous decision win over a debuting Johnny Nunez! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/fYjN7Hvhpv — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Flyweight

Elipitua SiregarĀ defeatsĀ Egi RoztenĀ via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:00 of round one

Indonesian šŸ‡®šŸ‡© wrestling champion Elipitua Siregar submits Egi Rozten with a Round 1 RNC! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/Bges2FzSle — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Flyweight Muay Thai

Taiki NaitoĀ defeatsĀ Alexi SerepisosĀ via TKO at 2:45 of round three

In the only ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout of the night, Taiki Naito stops Alexi Serepisos with a Round 3 knockout! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/1ACUkuwyjQ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

Strawweight

Adi ParyantoĀ defeatsĀ Angelo BimoadjiĀ via TKO at 1:04 of round one

What do you think of these big wins from John Lineker, Regian Eersel and the new champ Kiamrian Abbasov?

This article first appeared onĀ BJPENN.COM on 10/25/2019.Ā