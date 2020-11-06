ONE Championship results and highlights: Kiamrian Abbasov defends title on finished-filled card

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to screens worldwide with ONE: Inside the Matrix 2 from the Singapore Indoor Arena.

The ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 card was topped by a welterweight title fight between Kyrgyz champion Kiamrian Abbasov, making his first title defense, and unbeaten American challenger James Nakashima.

In the early going, this fight started to look like a blowout for Nakashima, who landed some key takedowns and bloodied the champion’s nose on the feet. In round four, however, Abbasov put a decisive end to things, putting his challenger down with a beautifully timed knee and follow-up punches.

This ONE Championship card was co-headlined by a lightweight scrap between top contenders Pieter Buist and Timofey Nastyukhin. Nastyukhin won this fight by decision, building on the momentum of his famous knockout win over Eddie Alvarez, and seemingly earning a crack at lightweight champ Christian Lee in the process.

Other highlights of the card included a first-round knockout win from ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu, a first-round knockout from ranked atomweight contender Meng Bo, and a first-round sub from the streaking Eko Roni Saputra.

See the full results of the card, along with highlights of each victory, below:

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 | Full Results and Highlights

Kiamrian Abbasov (c) def. James Nakashima by TKO at 3:37 of Round 4 – defended the ONE welterweight title

WHAT A COMEBACK! Kiamrian Abbasov 🇰🇬 retains the ONE Welterweight World Title with a fourth-round knockout of James Nakashima! #InsideTheMatrix2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/K8G2U3Xyet — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 6, 2020

Timofey Nastyukhin def. Pieter Buist by unanimous decision

Yuya Wakamatsu def. Kim Kyu Sung by knockout at 1:46 of Round 1

Eko Roni Saputra def. Ramon Gonzales by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:07 of Round 1

Eko Roni Saputra 🇮🇩 wins his fourth straight, submitting Ramon Gonzales in the very first round! #InsideTheMatrix2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Watch the rest of the card 👉 https://t.co/R1sRB7iTRK pic.twitter.com/iljjg6vLBe — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 6, 2020

Meng Bo def. Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol by knockout at 1:26 of Round 1

Meng Bo 🇨🇳 STOPS Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol in less than 90 seconds! Has she punched her ticket to the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix? #InsideTheMatrix2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/5bqEHMnnNz — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 6, 2020

What was your favorite moment from this action-packed ONE Championship card?