ONE Championship results and highlights: Kiamrian Abbasov defends title on finished-filled card

Tom Taylor
Kiamrian Abbasov, James Nakashima, ONE Championship

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to screens worldwide with ONE: Inside the Matrix 2 from the Singapore Indoor Arena.

The ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 card was topped by a welterweight title fight between Kyrgyz champion Kiamrian Abbasov, making his first title defense, and unbeaten American challenger James Nakashima.

In the early going, this fight started to look like a blowout for Nakashima, who landed some key takedowns and bloodied the champion’s nose on the feet. In round four, however, Abbasov put a decisive end to things, putting his challenger down with a beautifully timed knee and follow-up punches.

This ONE Championship card was co-headlined by a lightweight scrap between top contenders Pieter Buist and Timofey Nastyukhin. Nastyukhin won this fight by decision, building on the momentum of his famous knockout win over Eddie Alvarez, and seemingly earning a crack at lightweight champ Christian Lee in the process.

Other highlights of the card included a first-round knockout win from ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu, a first-round knockout from ranked atomweight contender Meng Bo, and a first-round sub from the streaking Eko Roni Saputra.

See the full results of the card, along with highlights of each victory, below:

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix 2 | Full Results and Highlights 

Kiamrian Abbasov (c) def. James Nakashima by TKO at 3:37 of Round 4 – defended the ONE welterweight title

Timofey Nastyukhin def. Pieter Buist by unanimous decision

Yuya Wakamatsu def. Kim Kyu Sung by knockout at 1:46 of Round 1

Eko Roni Saputra def. Ramon Gonzales by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:07 of Round 1

Meng Bo def. Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol by knockout at 1:26 of Round 1

