Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.

The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion faces Nico Carrillo in a high-stakes showdown. This airs in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O is a living legend in Muay Thai, racking up 265 victories throughout his career.

His journey in ONE Championship started with an impressive 10-fight winning streak, during which he captured and successfully defended the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

But in a surprising turn of events this past April, Nong-O suffered a heartbreaking knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty, relinquishing the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

Hungry for redemption, Nong-O is determined to prove that he still has what it takes to vie for the World Title.