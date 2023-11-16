Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46
The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.
The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion faces Nico Carrillo in a high-stakes showdown. This airs in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Nong-O is a living legend in Muay Thai, racking up 265 victories throughout his career.
His journey in ONE Championship started with an impressive 10-fight winning streak, during which he captured and successfully defended the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.
But in a surprising turn of events this past April, Nong-O suffered a heartbreaking knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty, relinquishing the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.
Hungry for redemption, Nong-O is determined to prove that he still has what it takes to vie for the World Title.
Nico Carrillo offers stern test for Nong-O Hama
Nong-O Hama’s journey back to the World Title picture won’t be an easy one as he battles the dangerous and talented Nico Carrillo.
Carrillo, a former ISKA Muay Thai World Champion, made an impactful debut in ONE Championship last April, authoring a spectacular stoppage of Furkan Karabag.
“The King of the North” continued his momentum two months later, delivering an electrifying knockout at Muangthai PK Saenchai’s expense.
These victories earned Carrillo the #5 ranking in the promotion’s talent-filled bantamweight Muay Thai division and a $100,000 contract to ONE’s main roster.
As both men aim for victory, the implications are significant.
A win for Nong-O could propel him back into the title conversation and pave the way for a rematch against Jonathan Haggerty.
On the other hand, a triumph for Carrillo could catapult him to the forefront, putting him in contention for the coveted 26 pounds of gold.
