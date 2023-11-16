Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

The former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion faces Nico Carrillo in a high-stakes showdown. This airs in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O is a living legend in Muay Thai, racking up 265 victories throughout his career.

His journey in ONE Championship started with an impressive 10-fight winning streak, during which he captured and successfully defended the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

But in a surprising turn of events this past April, Nong-O suffered a heartbreaking knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty, relinquishing the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

Hungry for redemption, Nong-O is determined to prove that he still has what it takes to vie for the World Title.

Nico Carrillo offers stern test for Nong-O Hama

Nong-O Hama’s journey back to the World Title picture won’t be an easy one as he battles the dangerous and talented Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo, a former ISKA Muay Thai World Champion, made an impactful debut in ONE Championship last April, authoring a spectacular stoppage of Furkan Karabag.

“The King of the North” continued his momentum two months later, delivering an electrifying knockout at Muangthai PK Saenchai’s expense.

These victories earned Carrillo the #5 ranking in the promotion’s talent-filled bantamweight Muay Thai division and a $100,000 contract to ONE’s main roster.

As both men aim for victory, the implications are significant.

A win for Nong-O could propel him back into the title conversation and pave the way for a rematch against Jonathan Haggerty.

On the other hand, a triumph for Carrillo could catapult him to the forefront, putting him in contention for the coveted 26 pounds of gold.

Topics:

ONE Championship

