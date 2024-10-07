John Lineker calls out Rodtang following second Muay Thai win 

John Lineker is intensifying his Muay Thai momentum by challenging Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion achieved a perfect 2-0 record in “the art of eight limbs” at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4. There, he demolished Alexey Balyko in the opening round.

“Hands of Stone” dropped the Russian thrice with a left hook in under three minutes to score a decisive finish. This proved that his immense power translates seamlessly across martial arts disciplines.

During the post-fight interview, Lineker took his moment on the microphone to call out the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion.

“Well, if the opportunity to fight him is the next one, let’s fight. Let’s go to war,” he said.

While this is the matchup he desires, the Brazilian hard hitter is leaving the ultimate decision to ONE Championship’s higher-ups.

“It doesn’t depend on me; it depends on ONE. I’ve called [him out] already. So now I need to wait to see if the boss (Chatri Sityodtong) will make this happen,” he said.

Renowned for his knockout prowess, Lineker understands that facing Rodtang will be no easy task.

“I always go up there for the knockout, to fight, to win, and with Rodtang, it wouldn’t be different. I would go there to fight for the win,” he said.