Jeremy Pacatiw plans to showcase improved skill set at ONE Fight Night 21: “It’s all about expanding your knowledge”

After 16 months away from action, Jeremy Pacatiw is finally making his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

This happens at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video, where he squares off with Wang Shou in a bantamweight MMA showdown. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

His last appearance on the global stage dates back to December 2022. There, he authored a memorable victory by submitting Tial Thang to pocket a $50K performance bonus.

Since then, the Filipino dynamo has been absent from the limelight. However, it doesn’t tell the full story.

“The Juggernaut” has been far from dormant during his hiatus from MMA competition. In fact, he embraced other avenues to broaden his horizons within the realm of martial arts.

“I’m really happy. It’s been a while since I last fought [in MMA], so I’m really excited to return to the ring. This is the perfect chance for me to showcase my talent,” he told The MMA Superfan in an interview.

It’s safe to say that the entire stretch was quite eventful. The 27-year-old represented the Philippine National Kickboxing Team at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, where he clinched a silver medal.

Meanwhile, he capitalized on the opportunity to deepen his understanding of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a cornerstone of MMA grappling.

In fact, Pacatiw even earned to blue belt by Prof. Gibran Langbayan. He then claimed a pair of gold medals at the ASJJF Manila Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023.

“It’s all about expanding your knowledge,” he said. “It’s the little details, details that we usually miss out normally, that we improve and work on.”

“If one door closes, another door opens. I just made the most out of the situation while I was waiting for [my next MMA] fight.”

For Pacatiw, the allure of an MMA bout remains unparalleled. Yet, his ventures into other disciplines have fostered personal growth.

“Sure, there’s a slight disadvantage. I haven’t competed for quite some time, so there’s that. But I have always been diligent,” he said.

“I’ve always looked to develop what needs to be developed despite being on the sidelines.”