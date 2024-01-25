Itsuki Hirata aims to deliver exciting performance at ONE 165

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 25, 2024

When Itsuki Hirata steps into the ring at ONE 165 on Sunday, January 28, it won’t just be a battle for victory.

For “Android 18,” her mission is to put forth an impressive performance at her long-awaited homecoming.

After nearly three years away from competing on home soil, Hirata faces Ayaka Miura in an all-Japanese atomweight MMA clash at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This bout marks a significant moment in her career, and she’s not taking the opportunity for granted.

“Every match is important so I will do my best, but especially because it will be held in Japan. Everyone will come to support me, so I want to win and have a party with everyone,” she said.

“I didn’t expect to fight [Miura], but we have to make this Japan event an exciting one. Since we were offered to do this job, we both have to do our best to make our match exciting.”

Standing in her way is Miura, a former ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Title challenger who is dropping down a weight class for new opportunities.

Miura presents a formidable challenge for any contender in the division, and Hirata knows it all too well.

In fact, the Serra-Longo Fight Team representative seeks to seize the moment and make a statement at her compatriot’s expense.

“I can’t have a boring match in Japan. [Miura] will come to get me in the same style as always, but I want to consider the audience first,” she said.

Itsuki Hirata plans to go all out against Ayaka Miura

Itsuki Hirata is not entering this three-round contest with a narrow focus on defending Ayaka Miura’s strengths.

Instead, she envisions herself besting Miura in every aspect of the fight.

“I will do real MMA. Doing real MMA has always been my theme, so this will be like an experiment. I’ve been practicing my all-around game, both standing and ground techniques, so that I can use them in the fight,” she said.

Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong shuts down reports of ONE Championship's financial struggles: "Every year we hit a new record high in every metric"

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024
Chatri Sityodtong and Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Chatri Sityodtong provides update on Demetrious Johnson's fighting future: "He says he doesn't have the burning desire"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong has provided an update on flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo leapfrogs to top spot in ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 23, 2024

ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division witnessed a seismic shift as Nico Carrillo’s recent triumph propelled him to the #1 spot in the rankings.

Sage Northcutt
ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt relishes chance to face Shinya Aoki: “The biggest fight of my career”

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 22, 2024

At ONE 165 on January 28, Sage Northcutt will find himself in the fortunate position of going up against the legendary Shinya Aoki.

Ayaka Miura
ONE Championship

Ayaka Miura radiates determination to triumph in atomweight debut at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 19, 2024

Ayaka Miura is gearing up for a significant shift in her professional MMA career.

Yoshihiro Akiyama

Yoshihiro Akiyama battles Nieky Holzken in special rules super-fight at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2024
Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian revisits long-standing rivalry with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2024

ONE 165 on January 28 will play host to the sixth encounter between pound-for-pound featherweight kickboxing greats Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex faces Denice Zamboanga in first title defense at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Stamp Fairtex will make the first defense of her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title against Denice Zamboanga.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo to defend world title against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title on the line for the first time in what promises to be a gripping showdown against Izaak Michell.

Liam Nolan
ONE Championship

Liam Nolan wants Regian Eersel next: “I think I have a good style to beat him”

BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Liam Nolan exudes confidence that he is more than capable of putting an end to Regian “‘The Immortal” Eersel‘s dominant reign.