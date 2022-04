Itsuki Hirata Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 8-1-0

FAQ's

Itsuki Hirata next fight? N/A

Itsuki Hirata last fight? Itsuki Hirata lost her last fight against Jihin Radzuan by Decision (Split) on Mar. 26, 2022 at One Championship - One X.

Is Itsuki Hirata retired? Itsuki Hirata last fought Jihin Radzuan 1 month and 26 days ago, and should be considered active.

Should I bet on Itsuki Hirata ? N/A

Where is Itsuki Hirata from? Itsuki Hirata is from Adachi, Tokyo, Japan.

Has Itsuki Hirata ever been knocked out? Itsuki Hirata has never lost via KO/TKO. she has also never loss by way of submission.