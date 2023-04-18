Demetrious Johnson reveals retirement possible after trilogy with Adriano Moraes: “I don’t want to fight for two more years”

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson won’t be around much longer.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has been out of the cage since his rematch with Adriano Moraes last August. In their first outing the previous April, the Brazilian scored a highlight-reel second-round knockout win. To his credit, Johnson repaid the favor last year, winning the flyweight title with a third-round stoppage.

The two are set to have their trilogy bout next month at ONE Fight Night 10, in ONE Championship’s United States debut in Colorado. Johnson and Moraes will headline the event, showing the massive stakes of their title fight. However, the bout also might end up being the last for the legendary flyweight.

In a recent interview with TheScore, Demetrious Johnson discussed retirement. There, the ONE Championship flyweight champion admitted that he didn’t plan to follow his original plans. In March 2021, Johnson stated that he saw himself fighting for four more years.

However, Johnson appears to have changed his mind. In the interview, he stated that he has zero plans to fight for two years. In fact, Johnson stated that his trilogy matchup with Moraes might wind up being his last bout.