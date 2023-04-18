Curtis Blaydes Jon Jones UFC

Curtis Blaydes names himself Jon Jones’ biggest challenge at heavyweight: “The odds are in my favor”

By Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023
Curtis Blaydes

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes he’s Jon Jones’ biggest challenge.

‘Razor’ has been out of the octagon since his UFC London showdown with Tom Aspinall last July. In that outing, the British star suffered a knee injury in the first round, giving Blaydes the victory by stoppage. The win was his third in a row, having already earned lopsided wins over Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The heavyweight contender is set to return this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 71. Blaydes will face the rising contender Sergei Pavlovich, who has finished his last five octagon opponents. Nonetheless, the wrestler feels confident against the Russian, and he also feels confident against anyone in the division.

That would include heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ made his return last month at UFC 285, submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round to win gold in his debut at the weight class. While fans and critics were impressed by Jones, Blaydes still feels that he can take the newly crowned champion.

The heavyweight contender discussed the possible clash in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. There, Blaydes stated that he feels that he has all the tools to dethrone Jones. However, he’s not sure that the champion will get through Stipe Miocic later this year.

Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes discusses a possible fight against Jon Jones

“For all those reasons [I’m the toughest matchup]— I have the size, I have the wrestling, I have the athleticism, I have the speed, I have the agility,” Curtis Blaydes said. “I have all the things you need to match up with a talent like Jon Jones. I know he has the reach, his arms are longer than my reach. I would have to find a way to get in that zone type of range and I might have to use elbows, I might have to get in the clinch but I believe I could take him down. I believe once I take anyone down, the odds are in my favor.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I think if Jon wins, I think it will be a hard fight. He’s not just going to take him down and hit him with a guillotine. Stipe’s a smart fighter. He knows how to blend the wrestling with the striking. I know Jon does that also. So he’s going to have to approach the fight with a different mindset. This last fight, [Jones] knew Ciryl Gane didn’t have any idea how to grapple. I always have that in the back of my head. It gives you a sense of confidence. Like if anything gets hard, I’ll just grapple. He’s not going to have that with Stipe… I give Stipe a 50/50 chance of winning.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Curtis Blaydes vs. Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya says wrestling is key to success against Montel Jackson, expects to secure Cody Garbrandt fight with stoppage win at UFC Vegas 71

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
Song Yadong

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon slated for UFC Vegas 72 main event on April 29th

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Following the cancelation of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano, UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event. The two lightweight contenders were expected to headline the event, which takes place later this month. However, due […]

Jake Paul, Anderson Silva
Jake Paul

Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Anderson Silva is hoping to face the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. Silva and Paul fought back in October of last year, with ‘The Problem Child’ winning by decision. It […]

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green clarifies retirement talk, reveals he'll just go by 'King' after UFC Vegas 71: "I'm going to be changing my name"

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Bobby Green won’t actually be retiring after UFC Vegas 71 after all. After Green suffered a knockout loss to Drew Dober, he revealed his next fight would serve as his retirement bout. The veteran has […]

Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 287
Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement. It was earlier this month that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) took on Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) at the co-main welterweight event at […]

Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a “tricky situation” following win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023
Max Holloway, Arnold Allen, UFC Kansas City, UFC
UFC

Max Holloway jumps two spots in official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Max Holloway has jumped two spots in the official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen. UFC Kansas City saw Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) defeat Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, […]

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo apologizes to Conor McGregor following post-fight outrage: "Conor is my friend"

Lewis Simpson - April 18, 2023

Jose Aldo has sent his apology to old foe turned-friend Conor McGregor. Following his draw with with Jeremy Stephens in his second professional boxing bout at Gamebred Boxing, Aldo, who was still full of adrenaline […]

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker not keen to fight Khamzat Chimaev, 'the rankings are there for a reason!'

Andrew Whitelaw - April 18, 2023

Robert Whittaker has ruled out an imminent fight with Khamzat Chimaev. ‘The Reaper’ is very much in the title conversation at middleweight and sits at #2 in the division following his unanimous decision win over […]

Max Holloway, Arnold Allen
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Arnold Allen after UFC Kansas City?

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, a battle of top-five featherweights went down as former champion Max Holloway took on Arnold Allen. Holloway was coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski which […]