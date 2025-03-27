Phetjeeja breaks down career-best performance versus Kana at ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2025

ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja passed her toughest test with flying colors at ONE 172.

Phetjeeja

“The Queen” defended her gold against Japanese knockout artist Kana Morimoto in a five-round striking showcase this past Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Given her foe’s prowess, Phetjeeja was delighted to mark her seventh consecutive win in ONE and defend her World Title for the third time.

Having said that, the Thai queen is a perfectionist, so she’s already looking at ways to improve for her next outing.

“Everything went according to plan. The plan was to come in and trade with Kana, even though I feel like my weapons were a little too slow, but that’s because it’s been a while since I fought,” she said.

“I feel great about this fight today, but I feel like I could have done better. Nonetheless, I have fulfilled my goal to defend my title.”

Phetjeeja eyes two-sport glory versus Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja is well on her way to cementing herself as an all-time great in the striking world after her third consecutive World Title defense.

As her resume builds, so does her hunger. She wants more — that much was clear after picking apart Kana Morimoto at ONE 172.

In her post-fight interview, Phetjeeja took to the microphone to call her shot against ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Brazilian has also made three dominant defenses of her Muay Thai gold. She was last in action earlier this month when she destroyed Marie McManamon in the fourth round at ONE Fight Night 29.

Phetjeeja knows that they’re riding similar waves of momentum, and she wants to face her striking equal in 4-ounce gloves.

“My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt. Allycia, if you’re watching, let’s go,” she said.

“I know that you are very strong, one of the best, so let’s go. Let’s test it out.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

