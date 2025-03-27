Phetjeeja breaks down career-best performance versus Kana at ONE 172

ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Phetjeeja passed her toughest test with flying colors at ONE 172.

“The Queen” defended her gold against Japanese knockout artist Kana Morimoto in a five-round striking showcase this past Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Given her foe’s prowess, Phetjeeja was delighted to mark her seventh consecutive win in ONE and defend her World Title for the third time.

Having said that, the Thai queen is a perfectionist, so she’s already looking at ways to improve for her next outing.

“Everything went according to plan. The plan was to come in and trade with Kana, even though I feel like my weapons were a little too slow, but that’s because it’s been a while since I fought,” she said.

“I feel great about this fight today, but I feel like I could have done better. Nonetheless, I have fulfilled my goal to defend my title.”