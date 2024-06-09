Three stars take home $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Three athletes stood out with their performances at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena, and that earned them some extra cash.

Mikey Musumeci

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded $50,000 bonuses to Mikey Musumeci, Kade Ruotolo, and Adrian Lee.

Musumeci — the reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion — moved up to bantamweight to face Gabriel Sousa in a rematch.

“Darth Rigatoni” controlled the bout from the outset. Applying his close guard, he transitioned seamlessly from an inverted armbar attempt to a deep leg entanglement. Once there, it ultimately lead to a wrenching calf slicer.

Sousa displayed remarkable toughness at ONE 167. But Musumeci’s relentless pressure forced his foe to tap out just 3:07 into the match.

Meanwhile, Ruotolo made a sensational transition from submission grappling to MMA with his debut against Blake Cooper in a lightweight clash.

The current ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion surprised many by showcasing a solid striking foundation early in the fight. However, it was his BJJ pedigree that eventually secured him the victory.

Taking Cooper down, Ruotolo expertly locked in a body triangle and fastened a rear-naked choke to get the job done in less than a round.

Adrian Lee impresses in pro debut at ONE 167

Adrian Lee authored a memorable first appearance in the professional ranks at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

To the delight of the sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, he defeated Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA encounter.

Lee, the youngest child of the famous Lee fighting family, found his winning moment in the second round.

“The Phenom” took Mammarella’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke, forcing the tap at the 1:56 mark of the frame.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

