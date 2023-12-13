Ian Machado Garry taunts his haters with brash promo ahead of UFC 296 (Video)

UFC contender Ian Machado Garry has taunted his haters with a newly released promo ahead of UFC 296.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Ian Machado Garry has faced a lot of adversity. Between stories about his wife and stories about him being kicked out of gyms, the Irishman has been public enemy number one in mixed martial arts. Alas, despite all of the noise, the youngster is still focused on the task at hand this weekend.

He’s set to collide with Vicente Luque in a major welterweight showdown. If he wins convincingly, he could move to within just a few more wins of a title shot.

Now, following recent criticism, Machado Garry has released a promo video where a narrator runs down everything that people hate about him.