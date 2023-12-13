Ian Machado Garry taunts his haters with brash promo ahead of UFC 296 (Video)

By Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

UFC contender Ian Machado Garry has taunted his haters with a newly released promo ahead of UFC 296.

Ian Garry

Over the course of the last few weeks, Ian Machado Garry has faced a lot of adversity. Between stories about his wife and stories about him being kicked out of gyms, the Irishman has been public enemy number one in mixed martial arts. Alas, despite all of the noise, the youngster is still focused on the task at hand this weekend.

He’s set to collide with Vicente Luque in a major welterweight showdown. If he wins convincingly, he could move to within just a few more wins of a title shot.

Now, following recent criticism, Machado Garry has released a promo video where a narrator runs down everything that people hate about him.

Machado Garry’s big promo

“They hate the way you walk, they hate the way you talk, they said you’re just a McGregor fanboy. That you’d never reach the top ten. They hate your wife, they hate your family, and they even hate the food you eat. They said you’re just a hype train. That you get kicked out of every gym. They hate that everyone is talking about you. They hate that your brand is booming. That you have cameras on you all the time. They hate that you’re interesting, entertaining, and they really hate that you’re undefeated. They hate the way you run things your way, they hate the way you win, win, and win some more, and they hate that on December 16th, they’ll all be watching you win again.”

Do you believe Ian Machado Garry will be able to pick up a major win on Saturday night? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

